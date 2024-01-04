en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

British Council Invites Applications for Second Fully-Funded Social Enterprise Accelerator Program

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
British Council Invites Applications for Second Fully-Funded Social Enterprise Accelerator Program

In a significant stride for the creative and cultural sectors, the British Council, in collaboration with Seed Academy and the Social Enterprise Academy, has launched the second call for applications for its fully-funded social enterprise accelerator program. This pioneering initiative targets social enterprises in the ideation or growth phases, offering them the opportunity to refine their business models and amplify their social impact.

Empowering Social Enterprises

This groundbreaking program is meticulously designed to bolster social enterprises that are actively involved in the creative and cultural industries. By extending support to both burgeoning start-ups and existing growth enterprises, the program aims to foster a conducive environment for innovation and social entrepreneurship. Apart from mentorship, the enterprises stand to gain valuable insights into business development strategies, thereby fortifying their potential for significant social contribution.

Eligibility Criteria

As part of the application process, entities must exhibit a strong commitment to social entrepreneurship or community-based projects. They can either be start-ups seeking a solid foundation for their ideas or growth enterprises yearning for mentorship to scale up their efforts. The program underscores the necessity for applicants to be actively engaged in the creative and cultural sectors, thereby reinforcing its commitment to these industries.

Creating Social Impact

With this accelerator program, the British Council, Seed Academy, and the Social Enterprise Academy are paving the way for social enterprises to make a profound impact on society. The program offers these entities a unique platform to receive comprehensive guidance and support, enabling them to evolve and make a significant social contribution through their ventures. In doing so, it not only nurtures the entrepreneurial spirit but also underscores the incredible power of creativity and culture in driving social change.

Business Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

