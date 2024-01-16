British Army Faces Recruitment Crisis Due to Strict Tattoo Rules and Rigorous Medical Tests

The British Army, an institution steeped in tradition and rules, is grappling with a recruitment crisis. The stringent regulations on tattoos and rigorous medical tests are being cited as contributing factors to the predicament. As it stands, the army forbids tattoos above the collar or on the hands. Any potential recruit sporting such tattoos is required to submit photographic evidence to a military judgment panel for evaluation. This is only one facet of a rigorous screening process that is spearheaded by Capita, a company that has been contracted to assist with army recruitment.

Long Wait Times and Strict Medical Standards

Richard Holroyd, a representative from Capita, drew attention to the lengthy wait times for potential recruits looking to join the army. The average wait currently sits at a hefty 150 days. This delay is largely attributed to the extensive medical assessments required. Asthma, hayfever, mild dermatitis, and other medical conditions are thoroughly scrutinized. Even visible tattoos, a commonplace sight in many other professions, can be a stumbling block. The implication is clear: the recruitment criteria are so challenging that even members of the England rugby team might find them difficult to meet.

Crisis Deepens as Shortage of Skilled Personnel Continues

The recruitment issue isn't confined to the British Army alone. The Royal Navy is also in dire straits, struggling to find commanders for their submarines and nuclear operations. The shortage of skilled military personnel is becoming increasingly evident, with key roles being filled at a mere 22% and only 5,000 recruits out of a targeted 9,813 this year. The Armed Forces are being paralyzed by the shortages, and soldiers are even being offered bonuses to transfer to the Parachute Regiment.

Impact on Morale and National Security

The recruitment crisis has raised serious concerns among Members of Parliament. The army, along with the other two services, is losing more personnel than it can recruit. This not only affects the morale of the forces but also poses a significant threat to national security. The Ministry of Defence has also drawn flak for a data blunder that could have endangered the lives of Afghans who worked for Britain.