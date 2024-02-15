British Animation Awards 2024: Puffin Rock and Odo Lead Nominations

As the calendar flips to 2024, the British Animation Awards have unfurled their list of nominees, setting the stage for a celebration of creativity and innovation in the UK animation industry. Among the distinguished nominees are PUFFIN ROCK AND THE NEW FRIENDS and ODO, both clinching multiple nominations, including 'Best Feature Film' and 'Best Design'. With the awards ceremony slated for March 7, 2024, at the prestigious BFI Southbank, the animation community buzzes with anticipation, ready to honor the finest in British animation.

Advertisment

Raising the Bar: PUFFIN ROCK AND THE NEW FRIENDS & ODO Lead the Charge

Marking a new pinnacle in animated storytelling, PUFFIN ROCK AND THE NEW FRIENDS, a co-production between Northern Ireland's Dog Ears and Cartoon Saloon, has emerged as a frontrunner. Celebrated for its enchanting narrative and visually stunning design, the film has earned nods for 'Best Feature Film' and 'Best Design'. Similarly, ODO, known for its unique hand-drawn 2.5D animation, has captured the imagination of the jury, securing nominations that spotlight its creative prowess.

A Celebration of Talent: The British Animation Awards 2024

Advertisment

Since its inception in 1996, the British Animation Awards have been a beacon of excellence, elevating the profiles of animators and their creations. This year's event promises to be no exception, with Lupus Films and Aardman Animations leading the pack with multiple nominations across various categories. Their contributions, alongside the 13 productions that have supported the Animation Skills Fund, underscore the UK's commitment to nurturing talent through initiatives like the Animation Trainee Finder program. This synergy of industry support and creative ambition fuels the ongoing evolution of British animation.

Voices of the Future: The Children's Choice Award

The 2024 nominations also spotlight the contenders for the Children's Choice Award, a unique category where the outcome rests in the hands of Bristol's primary school students. Among the nominees are Dead End: Paranormal Park, Supertato, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe, and Lego City -- No Limits (episode 6). This direct involvement of young audiences not only celebrates the impact of animation on children but also empowers the next generation of viewers to have a voice in the industry's accolades.

In the run-up to the March 7th ceremony, the animation community and its fans eagerly await to see which of these talented nominees will take home the coveted awards. With nominations spanning a wide array of categories, from 'Best Feature Film' to 'Best Children’s Pre-School Series', the 2024 British Animation Awards are set to be a vibrant showcase of the UK's animation excellence, creativity, and the indomitable spirit of its creators.