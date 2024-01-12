British Airways Adjusts Connection Times at Heathrow and Resumes Stansted Flights

In a significant operational change, British Airways has pushed up the minimum connection time at Heathrow Terminal 5 from 60 to 75 minutes. This move is designed to afford passengers more time to reach their connecting flights, thereby reducing instances of missed connections—a cause of significant passenger frustration. The new regulation, which came into effect on January 9, 2024, primarily impacts UK travelers flying in from cities such as Manchester and Edinburgh.

Implications for UK Travelers

These passengers may now need to plan for earlier flights to comply with the revised connection times. While the International Air Transport Association sets standard minimum connection times, airlines are allowed to establish their own. The minimum connection time for transitions between Terminals 3 and 5 at Heathrow remains at 90 minutes, considering the requirement of a bus transfer.

Comparison with Other European Airports

When juxtaposed with other major European airports, such as Amsterdam Schiphol, the connection times at Heathrow appear relatively longer. However, the adjustments aim to better the flight experience for passengers and ensure smoother transitions.

Resumption of Flights from London Stansted

Alongside this development, British Airways has revealed plans to resume flights from London Stansted Airport—a service that was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting from May 2024, BA Cityflyer, a subsidiary of British Airways, will begin operating new routes from Stansted to destinations including Florence, Ibiza, and Nice. Unique to these routes is the offering of a business-class service. This makes British Airways the only short-haul carrier from Stansted to provide a business-class cabin. Tickets for these new services are now available, with prices commencing from GBP 36 for a one-way ticket.