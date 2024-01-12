en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

British Airways Adjusts Connection Times at Heathrow and Resumes Stansted Flights

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
British Airways Adjusts Connection Times at Heathrow and Resumes Stansted Flights

In a significant operational change, British Airways has pushed up the minimum connection time at Heathrow Terminal 5 from 60 to 75 minutes. This move is designed to afford passengers more time to reach their connecting flights, thereby reducing instances of missed connections—a cause of significant passenger frustration. The new regulation, which came into effect on January 9, 2024, primarily impacts UK travelers flying in from cities such as Manchester and Edinburgh.

Implications for UK Travelers

These passengers may now need to plan for earlier flights to comply with the revised connection times. While the International Air Transport Association sets standard minimum connection times, airlines are allowed to establish their own. The minimum connection time for transitions between Terminals 3 and 5 at Heathrow remains at 90 minutes, considering the requirement of a bus transfer.

Comparison with Other European Airports

When juxtaposed with other major European airports, such as Amsterdam Schiphol, the connection times at Heathrow appear relatively longer. However, the adjustments aim to better the flight experience for passengers and ensure smoother transitions.

Resumption of Flights from London Stansted

Alongside this development, British Airways has revealed plans to resume flights from London Stansted Airport—a service that was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting from May 2024, BA Cityflyer, a subsidiary of British Airways, will begin operating new routes from Stansted to destinations including Florence, Ibiza, and Nice. Unique to these routes is the offering of a business-class service. This makes British Airways the only short-haul carrier from Stansted to provide a business-class cabin. Tickets for these new services are now available, with prices commencing from GBP 36 for a one-way ticket.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
8 mins ago
Norwegian Researchers Develop New Lubricants to Revolutionize Rail Services
In a groundbreaking development for global rail services, researchers from the Foundation for Industrial and Technical Research (SINTEF) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have introduced new lubricants poised to revolutionize the Norwegian rail sector. This innovation promises not only to make rail operations more environmentally friendly and cost-effective, but also has
Norwegian Researchers Develop New Lubricants to Revolutionize Rail Services
Neighborhood and Side Streets Remain Unplowed Amid Snowfall
30 mins ago
Neighborhood and Side Streets Remain Unplowed Amid Snowfall
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
32 mins ago
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
New Orleans RTA to Implement Winter Service Change Amid Delays
14 mins ago
New Orleans RTA to Implement Winter Service Change Amid Delays
Navigating Rough Seas: Shipping Industry Grapples with Europe's ETS Regulation
18 mins ago
Navigating Rough Seas: Shipping Industry Grapples with Europe's ETS Regulation
Investigation Launched Over Dangerous Driving Incident in Limerick
19 mins ago
Investigation Launched Over Dangerous Driving Incident in Limerick
Latest Headlines
World News
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
21 seconds
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
48 seconds
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
2 mins
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
3 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
4 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
4 mins
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
5 mins
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
5 mins
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
Manchester United Eyes Leeds Prodigy Archie Gray Amid Premier League Rivalry
5 mins
Manchester United Eyes Leeds Prodigy Archie Gray Amid Premier League Rivalry
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
54 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app