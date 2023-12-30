en English
Obituary

British Actor Tom Wilkinson, Star of ‘The Full Monty’, Dies at 75

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:42 pm EST
British Actor Tom Wilkinson, Star of ‘The Full Monty’, Dies at 75

The world of cinema mourns the loss of a towering figure as British actor Tom Wilkinson, renowned for his roles in ‘The Full Monty’, ‘In The Bedroom’, and ‘Michael Clayton’, passed away suddenly at the age of 75 on December 30. The news, confirmed by his family, sent ripples through the film industry, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned almost five decades.

A Stellar Career Highlighted by ‘The Full Monty’

Wilkinson’s acting prowess was put into the limelight with his portrayal of Gerald Cooper, a former steel mill foreman in the 1997 film ‘The Full Monty’. The movie, a comedy about unemployed steelworkers turning to striptease to make ends meet, received wide acclaim. Wilkinson’s performance earned him a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, and the film won an Academy Award for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score while receiving three other Oscar nominations.

A Versatile Actor Loved by All

Born in Leeds and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Wilkinson’s versatility outlined his career. His roles varied from romantic comedies like ‘Shakespeare in Love’ to Christopher Nolan’s superhero film ‘Batman Begins’, and the action thriller ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’. He demonstrated his range further in ‘In The Bedroom’ and ‘Michael Clayton’, securing nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, respectively.

Wilkinson’s Final Bow

His most recent work saw him reunite with his ‘The Full Monty’ co-stars in a Disney+ series of the same name, delivering another memorable performance. Wilkinson leaves behind a rich legacy in cinema. He is survived by his wife, actress Diana Hardcastle, and their two daughters, Alice and Mollie. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Wilkinson’s life and career exemplified the resilience of the human spirit, the power of determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His performances, deeply etched into the annals of cinematic history, continue to inspire upcoming generations of actors and actresses. With his passing, the world of cinema loses not just an extraordinary actor, but a beloved member of its global family.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

