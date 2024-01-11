en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Britain’s Most Dangerous Cycle Lane: A Hazardous Optical Illusion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Britain’s Most Dangerous Cycle Lane: A Hazardous Optical Illusion

Keynsham High Street in Somerset, UK, stands out for a grim reason. A cycle lane, installed by Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) Council in March 2022, has garnered the infamous reputation as Britain’s most dangerous cycle lane. A daunting tally of approximately 100 injuries within its initial two years has brought this lane under intense scrutiny.

The Optical Illusion and The Hazards

The cycle lane’s design, branded as an ‘optical illusion’, has been the root cause of the issue. This illusion led pedestrians to misjudge the kerb, resulting in frequent trips and falls. Among the injuries reported, fractures, lost teeth, and significant bruising have been common. The lane’s inherent danger extends to all pedestrians, but the elderly and those pushing wheelchairs have been particularly vulnerable.

Measures Taken and Their Effectiveness

In response to the mounting injuries, the council introduced measures to mitigate the risk. The cycle lane was painted red to amplify its visibility, the solid white line at its edge was replaced with a broken line, and double yellow lines were added to signal the kerb’s presence. Despite these efforts, more than 30 incidents were reported last year, indicating the persisting problem.

The Ongoing Debate and Future Plans

The Liberal Democrat-led council’s measures have sparked a debate. Conservative Councillor Alan Hale, alongside residents and campaigners, argues that the steps are insufficient and calls for a more drastic solution. The idea of pedestrianizing the High Street and banning bicycles is under consideration. The council, however, maintains that the majority of incidents occurred within the first six months and that the frequency of accidents is on a declining trend. As the debate rages on, pedestrians continue to navigate this hazardous stretch, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes their safety.

0
Safety Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
8 mins ago
Philippines Emerges as the Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia, Reflecting Rising Trust in PNP
In a striking development, the Philippines has emerged as the third safest country in Southeast Asia, as per the 2023 Global Law and Order Report by international think tank Gallup. This news was shared by the Philippine National Police (PNP), who took the opportunity to underscore the rising trust in law enforcement within the country.
Philippines Emerges as the Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia, Reflecting Rising Trust in PNP
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
1 hour ago
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
Bracing for Winter: A Guide to Home Preparedness
1 hour ago
Bracing for Winter: A Guide to Home Preparedness
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
11 mins ago
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
31 mins ago
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
NOAA and National Weather Service Issue Guidelines for Winter Weather Preparedness
41 mins ago
NOAA and National Weather Service Issue Guidelines for Winter Weather Preparedness
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
2 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
2 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
3 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
7 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
8 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
8 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
9 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
10 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
10 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
19 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app