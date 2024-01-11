Britain’s Most Dangerous Cycle Lane: A Hazardous Optical Illusion

Keynsham High Street in Somerset, UK, stands out for a grim reason. A cycle lane, installed by Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) Council in March 2022, has garnered the infamous reputation as Britain’s most dangerous cycle lane. A daunting tally of approximately 100 injuries within its initial two years has brought this lane under intense scrutiny.

The Optical Illusion and The Hazards

The cycle lane’s design, branded as an ‘optical illusion’, has been the root cause of the issue. This illusion led pedestrians to misjudge the kerb, resulting in frequent trips and falls. Among the injuries reported, fractures, lost teeth, and significant bruising have been common. The lane’s inherent danger extends to all pedestrians, but the elderly and those pushing wheelchairs have been particularly vulnerable.

Measures Taken and Their Effectiveness

In response to the mounting injuries, the council introduced measures to mitigate the risk. The cycle lane was painted red to amplify its visibility, the solid white line at its edge was replaced with a broken line, and double yellow lines were added to signal the kerb’s presence. Despite these efforts, more than 30 incidents were reported last year, indicating the persisting problem.

The Ongoing Debate and Future Plans

The Liberal Democrat-led council’s measures have sparked a debate. Conservative Councillor Alan Hale, alongside residents and campaigners, argues that the steps are insufficient and calls for a more drastic solution. The idea of pedestrianizing the High Street and banning bicycles is under consideration. The council, however, maintains that the majority of incidents occurred within the first six months and that the frequency of accidents is on a declining trend. As the debate rages on, pedestrians continue to navigate this hazardous stretch, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes their safety.