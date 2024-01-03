en English
Britain’s High Street Crisis: Wetherspoons, Argos, Costa Coffee Announce Closures

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Following the economic challenges and shifts in consumer behavior that marked 2023, Britain’s high street is witnessing the continuation of a worrying trend in 2024. Notable chains such as Wetherspoons, Argos, and Costa Coffee have announced the closure of several outlets throughout the country, signaling the ongoing difficulties faced by retail and hospitality businesses in adapting to the evolving economic landscape and consumer preferences.

Wetherspoons: A Symbol of High Street Turmoil

Among the affected brands, Wetherspoons stands out due to its unique ambiance and affordability, aspects that have long appealed to a wide demographic of consumers. The pub chain, however, is grappling with significant impacts, having closed 41 of its pubs in 2023. The company has put an additional 20 branches up for sale in 2024, out of which five are already under negotiation.

Argos and Costa Coffee: Adapting to Change

Argos and Costa Coffee, two other high-street heavyweights, have also been hit by this wave of closures. Argos is in the process of closing 100 sites while simultaneously expanding its presence in supermarkets, a clear reflection of its efforts to adapt to changing consumer habits. Costa Coffee, on the other hand, confirmed the closure of its branch in Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh, with more closures expected throughout the year.

High Street: Caught in a Perfect Storm

These closures represent the latest blows to the British high street, already reeling from the cost of lockdown, price inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis. The combination of these factors has created a perfect storm, forcing even established brands to reconsider their high street presence. The latest casualty is Sook, a pop-up store platform, forced to close its business due to a lack of investment for expansion plans.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

