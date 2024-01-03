Britain’s High Street Crisis: Wetherspoons, Argos, Costa Coffee Announce Closures

Following the economic challenges and shifts in consumer behavior that marked 2023, Britain’s high street is witnessing the continuation of a worrying trend in 2024. Notable chains such as Wetherspoons, Argos, and Costa Coffee have announced the closure of several outlets throughout the country, signaling the ongoing difficulties faced by retail and hospitality businesses in adapting to the evolving economic landscape and consumer preferences.

Wetherspoons: A Symbol of High Street Turmoil

Among the affected brands, Wetherspoons stands out due to its unique ambiance and affordability, aspects that have long appealed to a wide demographic of consumers. The pub chain, however, is grappling with significant impacts, having closed 41 of its pubs in 2023. The company has put an additional 20 branches up for sale in 2024, out of which five are already under negotiation.

Argos and Costa Coffee: Adapting to Change

Argos and Costa Coffee, two other high-street heavyweights, have also been hit by this wave of closures. Argos is in the process of closing 100 sites while simultaneously expanding its presence in supermarkets, a clear reflection of its efforts to adapt to changing consumer habits. Costa Coffee, on the other hand, confirmed the closure of its branch in Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh, with more closures expected throughout the year.

High Street: Caught in a Perfect Storm

These closures represent the latest blows to the British high street, already reeling from the cost of lockdown, price inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis. The combination of these factors has created a perfect storm, forcing even established brands to reconsider their high street presence. The latest casualty is Sook, a pop-up store platform, forced to close its business due to a lack of investment for expansion plans.