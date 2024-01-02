Britain’s Coastline in 2024: A Theatre of Natural Phenomena

From the stormy seas of Tynemouth to the idyllic snowfall of Seaton Sluice, Britain’s coastline in 2024 was a theatre of natural phenomena. The year began with the tyne’s mouth bearing witness to the fury of the sea, setting the stage for a year of diverse weather events.

Unleashing the Storms

By February, the winds of Storm Otto whipped the sands of Tynemouth beach into a frenzy, while March greeted visitors with a vibrant show of the Northern Lights at Whitley Bay. The arrival of Easter brought with it warmer weather, drawing crowds to Bournemouth beach, even as a shroud of mist veiled parts of the coastline like Deal in Kent.

A Season of Extremes

May saw the year’s highest temperatures, with both humans and animals basking in the sunshine at Portobello beach near Edinburgh. June shattered records as the UK’s hottest ever month, a spectacle enjoyed by kayakers reveling in the tranquility of Cullercoats Bay. However, the stormy conditions and massive waves at Tynemouth pier in July stood in stark contrast to the preceding month.

Autumn’s Fury and Winter’s Grace

The capricious summer weather persisted into August, with stormy seas at Longsands beach surprising some visitors. September began with a heatwave, only to be overtaken by Storm Agnes, forcing Scarborough residents to brace themselves against the weather. October was marked by the powerful Storm Babet, with waves crashing over the harbour wall in Stonehaven. November saw atmospheric fireworks over Bamburgh Lighthouse on Bonfire Night, and the year culminated with a beautiful snowfall in early December, painting Seaton Sluice with the charm of a Christmas card.