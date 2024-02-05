Britain Embarks on the Carolean Era with King Charles' Coronation

Britain stands on the cusp of a new era - the Carolean era - as it prepares for the Coronation of King Charles. This momentous event signals the end of the second Elizabethan era and the dawn of a new period in history, named after the monarch. This transition is not only symbolic but carries with it a host of changes that will touch every corner of the United Kingdom.

The Carolean Era: A Historical Perspective

The term 'Carolean', derived from the Latin word 'Carolus', meaning Charles, was first used during the reign of King Charles II in the 1600s. The period during King Charles I's reign from 1625 to 1649 was known as the Caroline era. Thus, the Carolean era signifies the renewed reign of a King Charles, carrying with it a rich historical significance.

From Elizabethan to Carolean: A Shift in Symbols

With the ascension of King Charles, several changes will take place. These include the updating of currency, passports, and the national anthem to reflect the new monarch's name and title. The royal cypher, previously represented by 'ER' for Elizabeth Regina, will change to 'CIIIR', standing for Charles III Rex, with 'Rex' meaning king in Latin. The national anthem's title will also transition from 'God Save The Queen' to 'God Save The King'.

King Charles III: The Coronation and Line of Succession

King Charles III acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation took place on May 6, 2023, in Central London, with thousands of people attending the event. The day was declared a bank holiday. The line of succession includes Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.