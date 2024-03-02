Brit Awards 2024: Raye Leads with Historic Nominations, Celebrities Shine on Red Carpet

This year's Brit Awards promise an unforgettable evening of music and style, headlined by Raye's record-breaking seven nominations. With Roman Kemp, Maya Jama, and Clara Amfo taking the hosting reins, the stage is set for a night of dazzling performances and fashion statements.

Star-Studded Performances and Fashion Highlights

Among the most eagerly anticipated moments of the evening is Raye's performance, following her historic seven nominations. Other performers include Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Jungle, and Kylie Minogue, ensuring an electrifying lineup. The red carpet has already seen its fair share of memorable moments, with celebrities donning on-trend cutaways and daring dresses. Layton Williams and Ashley Roberts were among those who turned heads, while Love Island's Zara McDermott and partner Sam Thompson showcased glamourous looks.

While the awards celebrate achievements in music, they are not without their controversies. The Last Dinner Party's nomination has sparked 'industry plant' accusations, stirring debate within the music community. However, the focus remains on the achievements and milestones of artists like Raye, whose nominations mark a significant moment in Brit Awards history.