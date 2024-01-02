Bristol’s Cotham Hill Pedestrianisation Project Completed: A Step Towards Greener Urban Mobility

After months of construction work that began in June 2023, the pedestrianisation project for Cotham Hill in Bristol has been completed. This project, which is aimed to create a greener and pedestrian-friendly environment, was initiated in 2021 as a temporary measure to ban motorized traffic from certain sections of Cotham Hill. Now, it has been made permanent, marking a significant shift in the city’s transportation dynamics while also supporting local businesses.

Construction Details and Features

The finalisation of the project, which took place just before Christmas, involved a series of modifications. This includes the installation of improved pedestrian crossings and the widening of pavements. Junctions were altered, new loading bays were added, as well as parking for the disabled. In addition, cycle stands, benches, bins, and planters were installed, and trees were planted to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area. Some roads were converted to one-way traffic, and resurfacing work was carried out to boost safety measures. However, certain final touches remain to be done, such as the installation of additional bins, cycle stands, and a section of the cycle lane between Woodland Road and Hampton Road.

Responses from Local Businesses

Despite the project’s objectives to reduce air pollution and support local commerce, responses from traders have been varied. Some see the initiative as a lifeline, providing them with an opportunity to utilise outdoor spaces. However, others have criticized it for appearing to favour only a select few businesses. A case in point is the popular restaurant Pasta Loco, which cited the pedestrianisation scheme’s management as a factor contributing to its decision to close its doors.

Financing and Future Plans

The Cotham Hill pedestrianisation project, which cost approximately £645,000, is funded by the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund and the Community City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement through the West of England Combined Authority (WECA). Looking ahead, Bristol City Council views the transformation as part of a larger initiative to promote sustainable travel and enhance the quality of life for its residents. Plans for similar projects in other areas of the city are already in the pipeline, indicating a concerted effort to shift towards a more sustainable urban mobility landscape.