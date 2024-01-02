en English
Transportation

Bristol’s Cotham Hill Pedestrianisation Project Completed: A Step Towards Greener Urban Mobility

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Bristol's Cotham Hill Pedestrianisation Project Completed: A Step Towards Greener Urban Mobility

After months of construction work that began in June 2023, the pedestrianisation project for Cotham Hill in Bristol has been completed. This project, which is aimed to create a greener and pedestrian-friendly environment, was initiated in 2021 as a temporary measure to ban motorized traffic from certain sections of Cotham Hill. Now, it has been made permanent, marking a significant shift in the city’s transportation dynamics while also supporting local businesses.

Construction Details and Features

The finalisation of the project, which took place just before Christmas, involved a series of modifications. This includes the installation of improved pedestrian crossings and the widening of pavements. Junctions were altered, new loading bays were added, as well as parking for the disabled. In addition, cycle stands, benches, bins, and planters were installed, and trees were planted to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area. Some roads were converted to one-way traffic, and resurfacing work was carried out to boost safety measures. However, certain final touches remain to be done, such as the installation of additional bins, cycle stands, and a section of the cycle lane between Woodland Road and Hampton Road.

Responses from Local Businesses

Despite the project’s objectives to reduce air pollution and support local commerce, responses from traders have been varied. Some see the initiative as a lifeline, providing them with an opportunity to utilise outdoor spaces. However, others have criticized it for appearing to favour only a select few businesses. A case in point is the popular restaurant Pasta Loco, which cited the pedestrianisation scheme’s management as a factor contributing to its decision to close its doors.

Financing and Future Plans

The Cotham Hill pedestrianisation project, which cost approximately £645,000, is funded by the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund and the Community City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement through the West of England Combined Authority (WECA). Looking ahead, Bristol City Council views the transformation as part of a larger initiative to promote sustainable travel and enhance the quality of life for its residents. Plans for similar projects in other areas of the city are already in the pipeline, indicating a concerted effort to shift towards a more sustainable urban mobility landscape.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

