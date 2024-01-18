en English
Bristol Zoo Project Unveils Plans for Central African Forest Habitat

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Bristol Zoo Project Unveils Plans for Central African Forest Habitat

UK’s Bristol Zoological Society is set to break ground on an ambitious new project—the creation of a Central African Forest habitat at the Bristol Zoo Project site located in South Gloucestershire. This innovative habitat, a haven for a diverse group of threatened species, marks a turning point in the Society’s dedication to the preservation and protection of the world’s most endangered species.

A Refuge for Endangered Species

The Central African Forest, a meticulously designed habitat, will be home to a variety of critically endangered western lowland gorillas, endangered cherry-crowned mangabeys, slender-snouted crocodiles, African grey parrots, and a collection of highly threatened West African freshwater fish. The habitat’s design aims to replicate the dense forest environment of Equatorial Guinea, where the Society has been conducting major conservation efforts. It is a significant expansion over the current gorilla habitat at the former Bristol Zoo Gardens.

Education and Conservation Hand in Hand

More than just a habitat, this project is a testament to the Society’s commitment to wildlife education. The Central African Forest will feature integrated learning spaces designed to enlighten students, visitors, and school children about the importance of wildlife conservation. By providing an immersive, interactive learning experience, the Society aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for these endangered species and their natural habitats.

Expanding the Conservation Effort

In addition to the Central African Forest, the Society has plans in the offing for a Central African Savannah habitat. This new habitat will house an array of species including black rhinos, ostriches, giraffes, zebras, and cheetahs. The development will also see improvements to the existing Walled Garden with new aviaries, further enhancing the visitor experience. Despite the ongoing development, the Bristol Zoo Project will remain open to the public, ensuring that the Society’s international conservation work across seven countries, in partnership with 31 local organizations, continues unabated.

The Central African Forest habitat is a monumental stride in the Bristol Zoological Society’s mission to conserve and protect endangered species. With construction set to begin this spring and the habitat expected to be operational by next year, the project is a beacon of hope for the world’s most vulnerable wildlife.

0
United Kingdom Wildlife
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

