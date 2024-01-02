Bristol Businesses Show Resilience: Quarterly Economic Survey Highlights and Other News

In a recent display of resilience and adaptability, business owners in Bristol are remaining hopeful despite the economic challenges. A recent survey by Business West, the Quarterly Economic Survey for the South West region, reveals this optimism. The survey included responses from 301 businesses, giving an insight into the local business climate. While 62% cited general business uncertainty as a primary concern, a notable 62% were confident in their business prospects for the coming year. This is regardless of a tough labor market where 71% find it difficult to find suitable staff, particularly in skilled and managerial positions.

Key Findings from the Survey

Matt Griffith, the director of policy at Business West, highlighted the positive aspects of the survey. A return to positive territory for UK sales and orders and international trade performance after two years was a significant highlight. However, the survey also revealed that only 19% of businesses feel confident about the UK’s economic outlook. This points to the need for a more stable business environment.

Signs of Growth

Among the positive signs were increased hiring activities and improved domestic sales performance in both the service sector and manufacturing. Businesses are finding a way to thrive despite the challenges. Additionally, business profitability expectations for the next year remain optimistic. A total of 48% of participants are expecting improvements in their margins.

Energy Price Cap Increase

In other news, the energy market regulator, Ofgem, has increased the energy price cap. Average bills are set to rise by 5%, and the cap for prepayment meter customers will increase by £99. Ofgem is working to minimize the price differential for prepay customers. Consumer finances are showing severe stress due to the cost of living crisis, with mortgage arrears up by a quarter in the year to September.

Machine Learning in Infrastructure Development

In a remarkable development, machine learning techniques are being applied to predict the California Bearing Ratio (CBR) of unbound granular material and subgrade soil for pavement design. A study analyzed 2191 soil samples and found that the adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) demonstrated superior performance in CBR prediction, with an R2 value of 0.81. This underscores the potential of machine learning and neuro-fuzzy inference systems in the sustainable management of urban resources and offers crucial insights for urban planning, construction materials selection, and infrastructure development.