Brighton's 'The Snowman At The Grand' Event Raises Over £140,000 for Children's Hospice

In a night filled with warmth and the spirit of giving, Brighton's 'The Snowman At The Grand' event, inspired by the cherished character created by Raymond Briggs, successfully raised over £140,000 for Chestnut Tree House, a beacon of hope for children requiring palliative care. This remarkable achievement comes as the event made its much-anticipated return following a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, serving both as a tribute to Briggs, who passed away the previous year and had been a staunch supporter of the hospice and as a critical fundraiser for the charity.

A Night to Remember

The grandeur of The Grand Brighton was the perfect backdrop for an evening that featured a diverse array of entertainment and fundraising activities. Among the highlights were a raffle for a diamond necklace and a charity auction with prizes that captured the imagination, including a flight in a Spitfire and a VIP experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Such items not only drew in generous bids but also spotlighted the community's robust support for Chestnut Tree House.

Perhaps the most poignant moment of the night came when Ed Butler took the stage. As a parent of Archie, a child with a congenital heart condition under the care of Chestnut Tree House, Butler shared his family's journey. His words brought home the profound difference the hospice makes in the lives of children and families navigating unimaginable challenges. It underscored the importance of the evening's efforts and the tangible impact of every pound raised.

The Legacy of Raymond Briggs and Community Support

The event not only commemorated the legacy of Raymond Briggs, a beloved figure known for his creation, The Snowman but also highlighted the enduring relationship between the community and Chestnut Tree House. Briggs, who had been a patron of the hospice, left behind a legacy of compassion and support for the vulnerable. The success of 'The Snowman At The Grand' serves as a testament to his life's work and the community's commitment to continuing his mission.

With the funds raised, Chestnut Tree House can finance more than two weeks of comprehensive hospice care and in-home support for children and families in need. This significant contribution ensures that the hospice can continue to offer its vital services, from pain management and end-of-life care to bereavement support and much more, free of charge.

Looking Ahead

The overwhelming success of 'The Snowman At The Grand' has set the stage for the next event, scheduled for December 2, 2023. As the community looks forward to another evening of generosity and celebration, the spirit of giving that defined this year's event promises to resonate far into the future, ensuring that Chestnut Tree House can continue to provide essential care for those in need.

In a world that often feels divided, 'The Snowman At The Grand' stands as a beacon of unity and compassion. It reminds us of the power of community and the difference we can make when we come together for a common cause.