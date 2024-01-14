en English
Human Rights

Bridport Refugee Support Campaign Seeks New Trustees to Enhance Impact

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
The Bridport Refugee Support Campaign (BRSC), a beacon of hope for refugees and asylum seekers in Bridport and the wider West Dorset region, is on the cusp of its third anniversary. As the organization prepares to celebrate this significant milestone, it is simultaneously looking to infuse fresh perspectives and expertise into its operations. The aim? To recruit two new trustees who can help expand and enhance the charity’s reach and impact.

Fostering Refuge and Resettlement

Tucked away in the picturesque landscapes of West Dorset, the BRSC has quietly woven a tapestry of stories marked by compassion, resilience, and integration. Notably, the charity has played an instrumental role in assisting a Sudanese family resettle in Bridport through the Home Office Community Sponsorship resettlement scheme.

But this is just one thread in the broader narrative of support that the BRSC has curated. They have extended their helping hand to two families from El Salvador, offered support to a Ugandan nurse serving at Bridport Hospital, and provided essential supplies to the residents of the Bibby Stockholm barge at Portland Port.

Community Integration and Fundraising

Recognizing the power of community, the BRSC recently organized a fundraising event that resonated deeply with the locals. The event, a celebration of music, poetry, and DJ performances, not only provided an engaging platform for the community to come together but also raised over £1,000 for the cause. These funds have been instrumental in providing necessities like winter clothing and toiletries for refugees.

Envisioning an Expanded Board

The current BRSC board comprises eight dedicated members, each bringing their unique perspective and skills to the table. However, the charity recognizes the need for further expertise, especially in the fields of refugee issues and publicity and social media. By expanding their board, they hope to reach a wider audience and amplify their impact.

Embracing the spirit of community support that has warmly received the refugee families already settled in the area, the BRSC invites individuals with a keen interest in working with refugees or experience in publicity and social media to join their board. Their hope is that this spirit of support and integration will continue to flourish, encouraging more people to join their efforts.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

