Bridgend House-builders Scoop Premier Guarantee Award Second Year Running

Persimmon Homes West Wales has once again been honored with the Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Award for their exceptional work at Llys Ystrad in Bridgend. This prestigious accolade, marking the development's second consecutive win, underscores the team's commitment to excellence in the construction of 127 homes on the historic Ysgol Bryn Castell site. Site manager Andy Jones and his crew are poised for further accolades as they advance to the Premier Excellence awards shortlist.

Recognition of Excellence

The Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards serves as a benchmark for quality within the UK's construction industry, celebrating outstanding developments across five critical categories. Andy Jones and his team at Persimmon Homes West Wales have distinguished themselves through their meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality at the Llys Ystrad development. Their efforts have not only earned them the Quality Recognition Award for the second time but also positioned them as frontrunners for the forthcoming Premier Excellence awards. Read more about their achievement.

A Tradition of Quality

Persimmon Homes West Wales has a storied history of delivering high-quality housing developments that cater to the needs of local communities. The Llys Ystrad project, situated on Llangewydd Road in Cefn Glas, is a testament to this tradition, transforming the former Ysgol Bryn Castell site into a vibrant residential area. Stuart Phillips, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, expressed pride in the team's achievement, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to excellence and the positive impact of their work on the local housing landscape.

Looking Forward

As Persimmon Homes West Wales sets its sights on the Premier Excellence awards, the significance of their repeated recognition at Llys Ystrad extends beyond accolades. It reflects a broader commitment to quality and sustainability in the construction sector, setting a high standard for future developments. The success of the Llys Ystrad project not only celebrates the skill and dedication of Andy Jones and his team but also signals a promising future for home-building in Bridgend and beyond.

With the spotlight once again shining on their achievements, Persimmon Homes West Wales continues to pave the way for innovation and quality in the housing industry. Their story is a beacon of excellence, inspiring others in the sector to strive for the same level of dedication and quality in their projects. As they move forward, the impact of their work will undoubtedly resonate not just within their immediate community but across the broader landscape of UK home construction.