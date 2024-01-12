Bridgehaven Insurance Teams Up with Alchemy Underwriting to Launch Professional Risks Unit

In a landmark move, Bridgehaven Insurance has forged a significant partnership with Alchemy Underwriting to form a dedicated professional risks unit. This new unit will concentrate on the provision of professional indemnity insurance solutions, marking a new chapter for both companies.

Formation of a New Professional Risks Unit

The collaboration is seen as a pivotal milestone for both Bridgehaven and Alchemy, set to enhance their service offerings. Spearheading the new unit is Ian Bowler, the seasoned chief executive of Alchemy’s professional risks division. Bowler’s extensive experience, coupled with the strategic alignment of both firms, is expected to enable the provision of a wider range of professional indemnity solutions to their clientele.

Bridgehaven Insurance’s Growth and Vision

Founded in 2023, Bridgehaven Insurance stands as the UK’s first risk-taking fronting insurer with a focus on commercial and specialty lines. The company is committed to bolstering cooperation among managing general agents (MGAs), insurers, and reinsurers, with the aim to create a stronger, more efficient insurance chain.

Expanding Service Offerings

Prior to this strategic alliance with Alchemy, Bridgehaven had announced a partnership with Avid Insurance. This move was geared towards providing property excess of loss insurance solutions for social housing providers. The agreement with Alchemy, however, opens up new avenues for the firms to provide both primary and excess of loss insurance products. This aligns their capacity with the needs of the insured, further demonstrating their commitment to innovation and comprehensive service offerings.

Richard Housley, the chief executive of Alchemy, has highlighted Ian Bowler’s 30 years of experience in professional risks as a crucial factor for the success of this partnership. The fusion of this experience with the strategic alliance of Bridgehaven and Alchemy is expected to bring about a wider range of professional indemnity solutions to their clients.