Bridgehaven Insurance Appoints Paul Dilley as New Chief Underwriting Officer

On January 9, 2024, Bridgehaven Insurance welcomed a new chief underwriting officer into their ranks: Paul Dilley. A seasoned expert in the insurance industry, Dilley’s responsibilities will be manifold, ranging from managing the company’s diverse business portfolio to collaborating with managing general agent partners, and directly dealing with reinsurers. Important to note, his role will be crucial in ensuring underwriting profitability through the firm’s hybrid fronting model.

Paul Dilley: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Paul Dilley is not new to the insurance world. With over three decades of experience under his belt, he has worked extensively in both the Lloyd’s and international insurance markets. His past roles include significant positions at Intact Insurance Group, where he supervised Intact International Specialty for the UK and Europe, and at RSA, where he served as chief underwriting officer for UK and International businesses. Dilley also held the position of chief executive of Geo Underwriting. His robust underwriting experience is expected to bolster the company’s technical capability, particularly in support of their hybrid fronting model.

A Strategic Move for Bridgehaven

This appointment comes as a strategic movement for Bridgehaven. By recruiting Dilley, the company has made its first move in partnering with managing general agent Avid Insurance to offer property excess of loss insurance solutions for registered providers of social housing. Bridgehaven’s chief executive, Paul Jewell, expressed high hopes for the collaboration with Dilley, praising his expertise in building successful and profitable portfolios.

Looking Forward

As Bridgehaven Insurance embarks on this new chapter with Paul Dilley at the helm of underwriting, the industry watches with bated breath. Dilley’s experience and expertise are poised to guide the company towards uncharted territories of success, cementing its position in the global insurance market. The appointment not only marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey but also signifies a promising future for Bridgehaven and its stakeholders.