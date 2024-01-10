en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bridgehaven Insurance Appoints Paul Dilley as New Chief Underwriting Officer

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Bridgehaven Insurance Appoints Paul Dilley as New Chief Underwriting Officer

On January 9, 2024, Bridgehaven Insurance welcomed a new chief underwriting officer into their ranks: Paul Dilley. A seasoned expert in the insurance industry, Dilley’s responsibilities will be manifold, ranging from managing the company’s diverse business portfolio to collaborating with managing general agent partners, and directly dealing with reinsurers. Important to note, his role will be crucial in ensuring underwriting profitability through the firm’s hybrid fronting model.

Paul Dilley: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Paul Dilley is not new to the insurance world. With over three decades of experience under his belt, he has worked extensively in both the Lloyd’s and international insurance markets. His past roles include significant positions at Intact Insurance Group, where he supervised Intact International Specialty for the UK and Europe, and at RSA, where he served as chief underwriting officer for UK and International businesses. Dilley also held the position of chief executive of Geo Underwriting. His robust underwriting experience is expected to bolster the company’s technical capability, particularly in support of their hybrid fronting model.

A Strategic Move for Bridgehaven

This appointment comes as a strategic movement for Bridgehaven. By recruiting Dilley, the company has made its first move in partnering with managing general agent Avid Insurance to offer property excess of loss insurance solutions for registered providers of social housing. Bridgehaven’s chief executive, Paul Jewell, expressed high hopes for the collaboration with Dilley, praising his expertise in building successful and profitable portfolios.

Looking Forward

As Bridgehaven Insurance embarks on this new chapter with Paul Dilley at the helm of underwriting, the industry watches with bated breath. Dilley’s experience and expertise are poised to guide the company towards uncharted territories of success, cementing its position in the global insurance market. The appointment not only marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey but also signifies a promising future for Bridgehaven and its stakeholders.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival: A Landmark Event in the Finance and Blockchain Space
On March 2nd, 2024, the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore stands poised to transform into a bustling hub of innovation, bridging the worlds of finance and blockchain technology. The much-anticipated Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival, organized by FINEXPO, is expected to draw a global crowd exceeding 5,000 attendees, marking an unprecedented
Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival: A Landmark Event in the Finance and Blockchain Space
Galway's Iconic Electric Nightclub To Reopen Under New Vision
4 mins ago
Galway's Iconic Electric Nightclub To Reopen Under New Vision
Mondo Unveils 2024 Salary Guide: A Beacon for the Tech, Creative, and Digital Marketing Sectors
4 mins ago
Mondo Unveils 2024 Salary Guide: A Beacon for the Tech, Creative, and Digital Marketing Sectors
Gore Street Energy Sees Stable Revenue and Operational Capacity Boost
2 mins ago
Gore Street Energy Sees Stable Revenue and Operational Capacity Boost
Adyen's CTO Alexander Mathey to Step Down, Cites Personal Reasons
2 mins ago
Adyen's CTO Alexander Mathey to Step Down, Cites Personal Reasons
Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California
4 mins ago
Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California
Latest Headlines
World News
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
44 seconds
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
59 seconds
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
2 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
3 mins
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
3 mins
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
3 mins
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
4 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
5 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
6 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app