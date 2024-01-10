en English
Agriculture

Bridge End Farm Receives Green Light for Modern Agricultural Building

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Bridge End Farm Receives Green Light for Modern Agricultural Building

Bridge End Farm in Slaidburn, under the new ownership of Mr. A Shorten, is set to witness a transformative upgrade in its infrastructure. The Ribble Valley Borough Council has granted approval for the construction of a modern agricultural building, aimed at fortifying the farm’s livestock housing facilities—a facet that has been notably absent until now.

Revamping the Farm’s Infrastructure

The proposed structure is not just an addition to the farm but a catalyst for improved livestock welfare. It will feature a specialty maternity ward tailored for the lambing season, marking a significant stride in sheep care. Additionally, the building will incorporate space dedicated to fattening calves, a move designed to optimize cattle rearing at the farm.

A Vision for Biennial Production

Mr. Shorten’s vision for Bridge End Farm extends beyond structural enhancement. He plans to implement a biennial production cycle, where young cattle are purchased and nurtured until they reach the ripe age of 24 months. This approach underscores a commitment to raising cattle in the best possible conditions, fostering their growth from youth to maturity.

Overcoming Initial Hurdles

An earlier application for the development met with rejection over concerns about the project’s potential impact on the area’s aesthetic. However, these issues have been successfully addressed, paving the way for the project to proceed. The development is now on track to be completed within a three-year deadline, promising a significant boost to the farm’s pedigree herd.

Agriculture United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

