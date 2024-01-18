en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Bride Shuns Tradition: Buys Wedding Dress on eBay

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Bride Shuns Tradition: Buys Wedding Dress on eBay

In a unique twist on wedding tradition, 36-year-old Katy Thomson, a call center worker in Stoke-on-Trent, shunned the exorbitant prices of bridal boutiques in favour of eBay. After finding herself astounded by the staggering prices of new gowns, Katy decided to look elsewhere for her dream dress. The result was an elegant, ivory princess gown adorned with diamonds and pearls that she purchased for just £. This innovative approach to wedding spending not only saved her a significant sum but also made her feel ‘truly beautiful’ for the first time on her wedding day.

Challenging the Status Quo

Thomson’s decision to buy her wedding dress on eBay was a direct challenge to the norm of expensive wedding attire. Alongside her gown, she also secured her wedding shoes, a small coat, and bridesmaids’ dresses through the same platform. Despite the dress being stained with chocolate and grass from the wedding day festivities, she has no regrets over her choice. Her husband Karl, a co-worker, was in awe of her beauty on their special day.

Practicality Over Extravagance

Thomson’s approach wasn’t just about saving money, it was about challenging the societal pressure to overspend on a garment destined to be worn once. The funds saved were allocated to other aspects of the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of practicality over extravagance in wedding planning. Thomson’s experience serves as a reminder that the value of a wedding dress does not correlate with its price tag, but with the happiness and confidence it brings the bride.

Inspiration for Future Brides

Thomson’s story is a testament to the fact that a beautiful wedding day doesn’t need to be prohibitively expensive. Similarly, Veronika Lindberg Heino, known as Kika, knitted her own wedding dress using fifty skeins of pure silk yarn after finding the prices online too steep. Her journey, which she documented in a 46-minute video, received overwhelming support and admiration from her followers on Instagram and YouTube. Both of these stories underscore that resourcefulness and creativity can lead to a meaningful and memorable wedding day without necessitating a financial strain.

0
Fashion United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
13 mins ago
MEME Brand Celebrates New Store Opening at Dolmen Mall, Endorsed by Actress Yashma Gill
The renowned fashion brand, MEME, celebrated the inauguration of its newest store at Dolmen Mall in Clifton, Karachi with great pomp and show. The event was graced by the presence of popular actress Yashma Gill, who endorsed the brand’s latest collection. The store, situated on the first floor of the mall, exhibits an extensive range
MEME Brand Celebrates New Store Opening at Dolmen Mall, Endorsed by Actress Yashma Gill
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
55 mins ago
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
The 'Mob Wife Aesthetic': A Glamorous Echo of The Sopranos in 2024
57 mins ago
The 'Mob Wife Aesthetic': A Glamorous Echo of The Sopranos in 2024
Modern Masculinity Meets Historical Elegance: A Fashion Fusion
30 mins ago
Modern Masculinity Meets Historical Elegance: A Fashion Fusion
Jonathan Anderson's Modern Masculinity: A New Loewe Collection in a Digital World
37 mins ago
Jonathan Anderson's Modern Masculinity: A New Loewe Collection in a Digital World
Coleen Rooney's Winter Style and the Unfolding Walker-Kilner Divorce Saga
54 mins ago
Coleen Rooney's Winter Style and the Unfolding Walker-Kilner Divorce Saga
Latest Headlines
World News
Pascal Siakam's Whirlwind Debut with the Indiana Pacers
9 seconds
Pascal Siakam's Whirlwind Debut with the Indiana Pacers
Longford Defends O'Byrne Cup: A Historic Win Over Dublin
1 min
Longford Defends O'Byrne Cup: A Historic Win Over Dublin
Bill Maher Advocates for 'Year of Sanity' in 2024 Amid Political Extremes
1 min
Bill Maher Advocates for 'Year of Sanity' in 2024 Amid Political Extremes
High-Stakes Hockey: Record Ticket Prices as Canucks Face Leafs in Anticipated NHL Matchup
2 mins
High-Stakes Hockey: Record Ticket Prices as Canucks Face Leafs in Anticipated NHL Matchup
Lamar Jackson: A Glimpse Beyond the Field During NFL Playoffs
2 mins
Lamar Jackson: A Glimpse Beyond the Field During NFL Playoffs
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
5 mins
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
5 mins
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
6 mins
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
7 mins
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app