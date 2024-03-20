Brian Cox to Voice Santa in Netflix's 'That Christmas' With Star-Studded Cast and Director Simon Otto

Veteran Scottish actor, Brian Cox, steps into the magical role of Santa Claus in Netflix's eagerly awaited animated film, 'That Christmas', marking a significant collaboration with director Simon Otto and writer Richard Curtis. Scheduled for a festive premiere later this year, this project brings together a constellation of talent both in front and behind the camera, promising to be a delightful addition to holiday viewing traditions.

Star-Studded Collaboration

The announcement of Cox's involvement in 'That Christmas' has sparked considerable excitement, given his celebrated career spanning several decades. Directed by Simon Otto, known for his remarkable work in animation, and based on the beloved children's book series by Richard Curtis, this film is poised to capture the hearts of audiences around the world. Joining Cox is an impressive ensemble cast including Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, and Bill Nighy, who lend their voices to the vibrant residents of a picturesque seaside town caught in a whirlwind of festive drama. The film's charm is further enriched by the inclusion of original music by John Powell, adding a memorable auditory experience to the visual feast.

The Creative Minds Behind the Magic

Simon Otto, stepping into his directorial debut with 'That Christmas', brings a wealth of experience from his work on projects like 'Love, Death & Robots' and 'How to Train Your Dragon'. His vision, combined with the narrative prowess of Richard Curtis, sets the stage for a film that is not only entertaining but also heartwarming. Curtis's excitement about his first animated film venture reflects the passion and dedication invested in bringing this story to life. The collaboration between Locksmith Animation and DNEG for animation production ensures that the film's visual storytelling will be as compelling as its narrative.

A Festive Tale for the Ages

'That Christmas' weaves together tales of family, friendship, love, and a humorous twist of Santa Claus making an unforeseen mistake. This narrative approach, coupled with the film's rich character dynamics and the festive backdrop, aims to establish 'That Christmas' as a perennial favorite among holiday films. The anticipation surrounding its release is a testament to the collective effort of its creative team and cast, promising to deliver a film that resonates with viewers of all ages.

As 'That Christmas' prepares to make its debut on Netflix, its blend of humor, heart, and holiday spirit is set to enchant viewers worldwide. With Brian Cox's Santa Claus leading an extraordinary cast, and the creative synergy of Simon Otto and Richard Curtis, this animated feature is poised to become a cherished addition to the festive season's viewing. The film's journey from beloved book series to animated marvel illustrates the magic of storytelling and its power to unite audiences in celebration and joy.