en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens

In an unexpected turn of events, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, colloquially termed as Brexit, has led to an increase in regulatory burdens for UK manufacturers, a stark contrast to the promised reduction in EU regulations. The Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities in the UK, under the leadership of Michael Gove, has announced that a new UK-specific testing regime will be implemented from 2025, subjecting building materials to additional scrutiny, even if they have already passed EU standard tests.

New Testing Regime and Its Implications

Recticel, an insulation material manufacturer based in Stoke, is among the companies facing the brunt of these changes. It must retest its eight products at significant costs, approximately £35,000 each, in addition to fire testing costs of around £14,000 per product. Simon Blackham, Recticel’s Senior Technical Manager, emphasizes these added expenses, totaling nearly £400,000, will inevitably be passed on to consumers. Blackham further underscores that the new tests replicate the existing EU standards and procedures, thus pointing out their redundancy.

A Stark Deviation from Promised Benefits of Brexit

While some UK government departments have waived the necessity for UK re-testing if robust EU tests are in place, Gove’s department’s insistence on UK-specific tests exemplifies obstinacy. Critics view this approach as a glaring contradiction to the initial promise of reduced regulation for UK businesses post-Brexit.

Implications on the UK’s Manufacturing Sector

The manufacturing sector in the UK, already grappling with setbacks in growth, output, and employment, is bearing the brunt of these increased costs. The final reading of the S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 46.2 in December, indicating a 17th consecutive month of contraction. The escalating costs have led to a marginal increase in prices by manufacturers for a second month in a row. This has resulted in the lowest confidence in the sector in a year, reflecting the damaging impact of Brexit on manufacturing.

0
Business Europe United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law

By BNN Correspondents

Asian Stock Markets Plunge Following Wall Street Decline

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Automobile Industry Surges with Record Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Landmark Pietermaritzburg Post Office in Peril: Neglect and Financial Woes Threaten Historic Edifice

By Mazhar Abbas

Royal London Asset Management's Outlook 2024: Navigating Economic Unce ...
@Business · 49 seconds
Royal London Asset Management's Outlook 2024: Navigating Economic Unce ...
heart comment 0
Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens

By Safak Costu

Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens
Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence
Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds

By BNN Correspondents

Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds
Bolton: From Filming Backdrop to Investment Magnet

By Rafia Tasleem

Bolton: From Filming Backdrop to Investment Magnet
Latest Headlines
World News
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
14 seconds
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
19 seconds
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
23 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
26 seconds
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
30 seconds
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
33 seconds
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
39 seconds
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
YSRCP's Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments
51 seconds
YSRCP's Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
1 min
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
26 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
30 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
60 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app