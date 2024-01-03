en English
Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, colloquially termed as Brexit, has led to an increase in regulatory burdens for UK manufacturers, a stark contrast to the promised reduction in EU regulations. The Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities in the UK, under the leadership of Michael Gove, has announced that a new UK-specific testing regime will be implemented from 2025, subjecting building materials to additional scrutiny, even if they have already passed EU standard tests.

New Testing Regime and Its Implications

Recticel, an insulation material manufacturer based in Stoke, is among the companies facing the brunt of these changes. It must retest its eight products at significant costs, approximately £35,000 each, in addition to fire testing costs of around £14,000 per product. Simon Blackham, Recticel’s Senior Technical Manager, emphasizes these added expenses, totaling nearly £400,000, will inevitably be passed on to consumers. Blackham further underscores that the new tests replicate the existing EU standards and procedures, thus pointing out their redundancy.

A Stark Deviation from Promised Benefits of Brexit

While some UK government departments have waived the necessity for UK re-testing if robust EU tests are in place, Gove’s department’s insistence on UK-specific tests exemplifies obstinacy. Critics view this approach as a glaring contradiction to the initial promise of reduced regulation for UK businesses post-Brexit.

Implications on the UK’s Manufacturing Sector

The manufacturing sector in the UK, already grappling with setbacks in growth, output, and employment, is bearing the brunt of these increased costs. The final reading of the S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 46.2 in December, indicating a 17th consecutive month of contraction. The escalating costs have led to a marginal increase in prices by manufacturers for a second month in a row. This has resulted in the lowest confidence in the sector in a year, reflecting the damaging impact of Brexit on manufacturing.

Safak Costu

