Brexit Trade Barriers: Kings Seeds Struggles and MP Priti Patel's Intervention

Historic horticultural firm Kings Seeds, nestled in the heart of Kelvedon, found itself at the center of the Brexit aftermath as it grapples with the challenges of the post-Brexit 'Windsor Framework.' A recent visit by Witham MP Dame Priti Patel brought these issues under the political spotlight, as the company wrestles with barriers to selling its products directly to home gardeners in Northern Ireland.

Caught in the Crossfire of Brexit

As a quintessential player in the UK's gardening industry since 1888, Kings Seeds specializes in a cornucopia of seeds - from vegetable and flower seeds to herb and organic varieties - along with a range of gardening sundries. However, the advent of the Windsor Framework, established to streamline trade within the UK's internal market post-Brexit, has unexpectedly stunted the company's ability to cater to its Northern Irish clientele.

MP Priti Patel Steps In

During her visit to Kings Seeds, Dame Priti Patel delved into the operations of the company, interacting with local employees and gaining first-hand insight into the problems they face. She expressed her concerns about the unintended consequences of the Windsor Framework on businesses like Kings Seeds, particularly the barriers that prevent them from delivering their offerings to the home gardens of Northern Ireland.

A Solution in Sight?

MP Patel, recognizing the importance of these businesses to the local economy and the wider UK market, is actively engaged in discussions with Ministers to address and resolve these trade hurdles. As Kings Seeds continues to uphold its commitment to quality and heritage, the hope is that this political intervention will pave the way for a swift resolution, restoring the company's ability to serve all corners of the UK.