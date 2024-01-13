en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Brexit Aftermath: Elite Bankers Convene to Address Challenges Facing the City of London

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Brexit Aftermath: Elite Bankers Convene to Address Challenges Facing the City of London

On a chilly Tuesday morning, a group of elite bankers convened at 11 Downing Street, London. Their agenda: to address the mounting challenges facing the UK’s financial hub – the City of London. The pressing issue is the City’s notable losing streak, leading to concerns about its status as a preeminent global financial hub. Tracing back to the 2016 Brexit referendum, a chain of events has unfolded, causing shifts in trading volumes, market dynamics, and regulatory landscapes, and painting a challenging picture for London’s financial sector.

The Brexit Aftermath

The aftermath of Brexit has been profound. The London stock market has been on a brutal losing streak with companies fleeing to the US or private equity buyers. In its quietest year since 2010, investors have removed billions from UK equity funds. The slump can be attributed to the Brexit vote, political instability, and decades of ill-conceived policies. A significant fallout: London’s struggle to attract new listings, resulting in a shrinking number of companies on the stock market. Furthermore, UK stocks have suffered from net selling and lagged behind international peers post-Brexit.

Regulatory Changes and Challenges

One of the challenges facing the financial sector stems from the regulatory changes. In 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority will launch a new sustainability disclosure regime, meaning extra work for fund managers. Meanwhile, the HM Treasury has proposed a mechanism for the Bank of England to force the banking sector to pay to rescue small financial firms. Plus, the UK government has issued guidance related to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA), introducing reporting exemptions for regulated firms and increasing the threshold amount for a defence against money laundering.

The Road Ahead

Despite the challenges, the UK economy showed signs of resilience as it rebounded into growth in November, with GDP expanding by 0.3%. However, the longer-term picture remains one of an economy that has shown little growth over the last year. The meeting at Downing Street represents the high-level attention being given to these issues, as leaders seek to navigate the complex post-Brexit environment and restore the City’s competitive edge in the global financial market. The path ahead is uncertain, but the resolve to overcome these challenges is unwavering.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 mins ago
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
South African supermarket chain, Pick n Pay, has announced a sweeping reorganization of its senior leadership, a move seen as a crucial step to commence the company’s recovery strategy for its core supermarket business. This follows the company’s worrisome report of its first-ever loss, pushing the retail giant to introduce a new retail executive role
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
28 mins ago
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
28 mins ago
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
25 mins ago
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
26 mins ago
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
27 mins ago
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
3 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
3 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
4 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
4 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
10 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
12 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
13 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
16 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
16 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
18 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app