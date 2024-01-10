BrewDog Revises Wage Policy Amid Financial Struggles

The UK-based beer company, BrewDog, has announced a pivotal shift in its wage policy. Effective from January 3, the company will transition from offering the Real Living Wage to new employees to meeting only the minimum National Living Wage requirements. This strategic adjustment comes in the wake of BrewDog's financial challenges, including a loss of 26 million in 2022.

Advertisment

Financial Woes Prompt Policy Shift

The Real Living Wage, a voluntary standard adopted by over 14,000 employers in the UK, is determined based on the cost of living. BrewDog's decision to rescind its commitment to this wage standard is an apparent bid to regain financial stability. The move follows the company's reported trading loss in 2023 and has ignited a firestorm of criticism from trade unions, workers, and the public.

Company Defends Wage Decision

Despite the backlash, a BrewDog spokesperson staunchly defended the company's wage policy revision. The spokesperson drew attention to the pay rise for existing staff outside London and the suite of additional benefits the company offers. These include a profit share program, a bonus scheme, 'paternity' leave for pet owners, and sabbaticals. The company, previously lauded as a Real Living Wage employer, has been recognized by the Sunday Times Best Places to Work and the UK Top Employers Institute.

This wage policy change is the latest in a series of controversies to dog BrewDog. The company has been under the spotlight following allegations of inappropriate behavior by its CEO, James Watt, as documented in a BBC Scotland expose. Despite these challenges, BrewDog maintains its commitment to creating a positive work environment and providing competitive benefits to its employees.