Breaking Stereotypes: Lāsma Poiša's 'I Became A Mother' Exhibition Shines at Warrington Museum

In a world where the narrative of motherhood is often painted with a single brushstroke of joy and fulfillment, Lāsma Poiša, a British Latvian photographer, is set to challenge this notion through her groundbreaking exhibition, 'I Became A Mother'. From March 8 to May 19, the halls of Warrington Museum and Art Gallery will become a canvas displaying the raw, unfiltered essence of motherhood, as seen through Poiša's lens. This exhibition not only marks her solo debut but also serves as a poignant commentary on the transitions and trials faced by women as they navigate the journey from womanhood to motherhood.

The Journey of Creation

Lāsma Poiša's path to her solo exhibition was not without its hurdles. Initially harboring fears that motherhood could potentially stall her burgeoning photography career, Poiša instead found a wellspring of inspiration in the very experience she feared. Her work delves into the themes of metamorphosis, evolution, and recovery, portraying the often unseen struggles and triumphs of becoming a parent. Poiša's perspective challenges the traditional portrayals of motherhood, shedding light on its complexities and the profound changes it brings to a woman's identity.

Award-Winning Recognition

Poiša's unique approach to capturing the essence of motherhood has not gone unnoticed. After winning the Warrington Contemporary Festival prize, receiving an arts commission from the 'Mothers Who Make' Manchester hub, and being shortlisted for the British Journal of Photography 'Portrait of Britain' 2023, it's clear her work resonates with many. These accolades underscore the impact of her photography, which not only documents the personal journey of motherhood but also sparks conversations about the societal expectations and values placed on mothers. Her contributions to various exhibitions and projects further illustrate her commitment to exploring and challenging the narratives surrounding parenting.

Inspiration and Outreach

Aside from her accomplishments and contributions to the art world, Poiša is also an educator at the University of Salford, where she continues to inspire the next generation of artists. Her involvement in arts outreach reflects her dedication to using her platform for greater good, advocating for a deeper understanding and appreciation of the realities of motherhood. Poiša's exhibition at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery is not just a showcase of her talent but a call to action, encouraging a reevaluation of how society views and values the role of mothers.

As 'I Became A Mother' prepares to open its doors to the public, it promises to offer visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the truths of motherhood. Lāsma Poiša's work is a testament to the strength, resilience, and complexity of mothers everywhere. Through her lens, she invites us to witness the transformation of womanhood into motherhood, challenging us to see beyond the conventional narratives and appreciate the diverse experiences of mothers around the world. This exhibition is not just a celebration of her artistic journey, but a tribute to mothers everywhere, whose stories of metamorphosis, evolution, and recovery continue to inspire and shape our collective understanding of what it means to become a mother.