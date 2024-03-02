Breaking New Ground in Caithness: Miss Scarlett Ruby, First Local Drag Queen, Aims to Enliven Wick with Dazzling Performances

Miss Scarlett Ruby, celebrated as Caithness's pioneering drag queen, has recently marked her presence in Wick, expressing her eagerness to charm the local stages with her vibrant performances. Behind the dazzling persona of Scarlett lies Charlie Bryde, originally hailing from Inverness, who has already captivated audiences in Thurso with her unique blend of karaoke nights and dynamic music selections. Scarlett's recent engagement at Mr C's club in Thurso, featuring a special karaoke evening, not only showcased her talents but also invited the community to participate in a night of music, cocktails, and inclusivity.

Trailblazing in Caithness

"I'm the first drag queen in Wick and the only drag queen in Caithness," Scarlett proudly claimed during a photo session at Wick harbour, adjacent to the iconic old fog cannon. Her journey into drag, inspired by victories on the RuPaul's Drag Race television series, began approximately four years ago, initially gaining traction through TikTok videos before performing at various venues in Inverness. Scarlett's move to Caithness in August last year has not only introduced a fresh wave of entertainment to the region but also signifies a broader acceptance and celebration of diverse performances.

Building a Community Through Performance

Scarlett's ambitions stretch beyond personal success; she aims to foster a supportive environment where passion for performance is encouraged and celebrated. Despite facing challenges and misunderstandings regarding the essence of drag, Scarlett remains committed to her art, emphasizing its purpose as entertainment rather than a statement on gender identity. Her appearances at Mr C's club have not only been met with enthusiasm but have also attracted fans from as far as Orkney, showcasing the far-reaching impact of her performances.

Looking Ahead

As Scarlett Ruby continues to break barriers and set stages alight with her performances in Caithness, her story represents more than just personal achievement; it symbolizes a growing acceptance and appreciation for the art of drag in traditionally conservative locales. With plans to expand her reach to Wick and beyond, Scarlett's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, talent, and the ability to unite communities through the universal language of entertainment. Her message to aspiring performers is clear: embrace your passion, and let it guide you to uncharted territories of joy and acceptance.