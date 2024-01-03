en English
Ireland

Bray’s Urban Boundary Expands: A New Era of Growth and Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Bray, a charming town nestled in County Wicklow, Ireland, has experienced an unprecedented expansion of its urban boundary. The alteration, which encompasses an additional 750 acres and approximately 4,000 new inhabitants, is a significant move that has swept through the local administrative landscape. The extended territory incorporates several recently constructed housing estates, a mix of local authority and privately-owned industrial complexes, and a substantial portion of as-yet-undeveloped land.

Transition of Authority

Until now, this vast expanse of land was under the purview of the Wicklow County Council. However, with the official confirmation of the expansion, the baton of administrative duties is slowly but surely being passed on to the Bray Urban District Council (UDC). The transition, although officially validated, will necessitate some time before the Bray UDC assumes full administrative responsibilities for the newly-acquired territories.

Impact on Bray UDC’s Budget

One of the most tangible repercussions of this expansion is the significant surge in the budget allocated to the Bray UDC. The fiscal year will see an increment of an additional £250,000 compared to the previous year, 1978, a move that signifies the magnitude of the administrative tasks and responsibilities that will soon fall under the Council’s jurisdiction.

Shaping the Future of Bray

This expansion not only augments Bray’s physical landscape but also its socio-economic dynamics. The incorporation of new residents, industries, and potential areas for development has the power to transform Bray into a bustling urban hub, an evolution that could potentially redefine the town’s future path. The news of this expansion was first brought to light by the diligent journalist Brendan O’Brien and was broadcasted by RTÉ News on the 3rd of January, 1979.

Ireland United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

