Brands Criticized for Inadequate Tech Update Policies for Smart Appliances

Major high street brands have come under fire from consumer advocacy group Which?, for their failure to provide transparent information on the duration of tech update support for smart appliances. This lack of clarity poses significant security risks, and could lead to premature disposal of these appliances, thereby causing environmental damage.

Widespread Lack of Clear Update Policies

A comprehensive survey conducted by Which? covered 224 brands across 37 categories. The results were concerning: only 31% of the brands had a clear updates policy, while a whopping 58% either had no policy in place or did not respond to the survey.

Popular brands such as Hoover, Candy, Beko, and AEG were found to lack clear policies. Interestingly, brands like Sony and Hisense, which had previously been responsive, have now become non-communicative. Even Apple, despite being praised for its support, does not publish clear policies.

The Implications of New UK Laws

New UK laws, set to be effective from April 29, will necessitate brands to publish product update policies with a minimum support time. Failure to comply could result in severe penalties, including fines up to 10 million or 4% of the brand’s global revenue. These laws will be enforced by the newly established Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).

Which? is urging OPSS to provide clear guidance and prepare the market for these changes. The group has called for strong enforcement actions against companies that fail to comply with the upcoming Product Security and Telecommunications Act 2022.

Short Support Lifespans Across Different Appliance Categories

The survey also shed light on the inadequate update policies for smart TVs. None of the brands surveyed matched Which?’s expected average TV lifespan of 6.8 years. Samsung offers a support period of five years, while LG guarantees only two.

Other appliance categories such as washing machines and dishwashers also suffer from short support lifespans. Samsung and LG, for instance, offer only five and two years of support, respectively.

In summary, while the upcoming UK laws aim to address the problem of limited tech support for smart appliances, a significant portion of brands are yet to align their policies with these regulations. Consumers are advised to stay informed and choose brands that offer clear and adequate update policies, thereby ensuring the longevity and security of their appliances.