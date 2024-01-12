Brandauer CEO, Rowan Crozier, Bestowed with MBE for Stellar Contributions to Manufacturing

Rowan Crozier, CEO of Brandauer, a renowned metal pressing and stamping company, has been conferred with the distinguished Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year’s Honours List. This accolade is a recognition of his significant contributions to the manufacturing sector and enterprise in the West Midlands, UK.

Steering through Turbulence to Triumph

Crozier’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in helping Brandauer navigate the choppy waves of the pandemic. Despite the global crisis, the company achieved a record-breaking year, generating an impressive 9.3 million pounds in revenue. Under Crozier’s guidance, Brandauer exports precision components to over 26 countries on a weekly basis, underlining the company’s global reach and influence.

Shaping the Future of Precision Toolmaking

Apart from his success in the boardroom, Crozier has also made significant strides in training the next generation of industry professionals. He has revolutionized Brandauer’s apprenticeship scheme and, in 2022, he launched the UK’s first Precision Toolmaking Academy. This groundbreaking initiative, in partnership with In-Comm Training, aims to nurture a new wave of talent in the industry.

Contributions Beyond Manufacturing

Crozier’s contributions extend beyond the realm of manufacturing. He is an Export Champion for the Department for International Trade, promoting UK trade across the globe. Since 2018, he has also served as a trustee for Support Staffordshire, an organization that aids over 1000 charities and community groups. His efforts in this role have significantly improved business-third sector relations and have led to substantial fundraising for Support Staffordshire.

Crozier, a resident of Lichfield, was taken aback upon receiving the MBE. For him, it is not just a personal honor, but a national recognition of the manufacturing sector. It serves as an inspiration for aspiring engineers, validating their contributions and highlighting the importance of their work in driving the economy.