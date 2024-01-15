en English
Energy

Bramble Energy Pioneers Hydrogen Fuel-cell Technology in Maritime Industry

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Bramble Energy Pioneers Hydrogen Fuel-cell Technology in Maritime Industry

UK-based fuel-cell technology developer Bramble Energy has made a significant stride in the world of sustainable energy sources. The company has successfully tested its hydrogen fuel-cell system on a 17-m narrowboat. The event marks a historical moment in the marine industry, demonstrating the world’s first hydrogen electric boat. This pioneering initiative is part of the HyTime project, an integral component of the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, backed by the Energy Entrepreneurs Fund.

Collaboration for a Greener Future

In collaboration with custom engine builder Barrus, Bramble Energy aims to showcase the potential of hydrogen as a viable fuel source for maritime vessels. The hydrogen fuel-cell system not only allows the boat to operate with zero emissions but also remarkably extends its range. With a capacity to store 14 kg of hydrogen on board, the vessel can achieve a range of up to 960 km. This is a significant leap toward a more sustainable and greener maritime industry.

A Boost from Solar Energy

In addition to the hydrogen fuel-cell system, the boat is equipped with solar panels on its roof. These panels provide supplementary power to the 22-kWh battery system, enhancing the boat’s efficiency and autonomy. This combination of renewable energy sources is a testament to Bramble Energy’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Government Support for Innovation

Bramble Energy’s breakthrough in hydrogen fuel-cell technology has been significantly facilitated by a government funding award. The company received nearly £1.0M from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in 2022. This financial support underscores the government’s commitment to backing innovative solutions that contribute to achieving net-zero emissions.

Energy
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

