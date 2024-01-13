en English
Bradley Walsh’s On-Air Mishap and the Controversy Surrounding ‘Gladiators’ Reboot

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Bradley Walsh’s On-Air Mishap and the Controversy Surrounding ‘Gladiators’ Reboot

In a live episode of ‘The One Show,’ a moment of unplanned hilarity ensued when Bradley Walsh, due to an on-air mishap, fell off a sofa. This incident occurred as Bradley, in the company of his son Barney Walsh, Amanda Holden, Alan Carr, and actor Robson Green, moved towards the end of the sofa, not realizing his section was a detachable, unsecured ottoman. The unexpected event took hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp by surprise, but the atmosphere quickly shifted to laughter as the studio audience and Bradley himself humorously reacted to the unsecured sofa mishap. This entertaining event was widely shared on Twitter by amused fans, adding to the jovial commentary about the incident.

‘Gladiators’ Reboot Sparks Controversy

Alongside the humorous incident, the episode also featured discussions about the upcoming reboot of the iconic game show ‘Gladiators,’ which Bradley Walsh was there to promote. However, the reboot has courted controversy due to certain changes made to the original format. Namely, the new ‘Gladiators’ has chosen to exclude cheerleaders—a decision that has been criticized by Ulrika Jonsson, the former host of the original series.

Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes ‘Woke’ Reboot

Ulrika Jonsson has voiced her disappointment over the absence of cheerleaders in the rebooted ‘Gladiators.’ She argues that cheerleaders added a unique level of depth and energy to the show, and their omission detracts from its vibrancy. Jonsson suspects that this change may stem from ‘wokery,’ and she has expressed her dismay at this perceived loss of an integral part of the original series. The discussion of the reboot on ‘The One Show’ highlighted an interesting connection: Bradley Walsh’s wife, Donna Derby, choreographed the cheerleaders in the original series, adding a personal touch to the controversy.

Public Reaction to the Reboot

Jonsson’s critique and the revelation of the Walsh family’s connection to the original series have sparked conversations among fans. Many express disappointment at the changes to the reboot, echoing Jonsson’s sentiments about the absence of cheerleaders. As the new ‘Gladiators’ prepares to make its debut, the controversy continues to cast a long shadow over the anticipation, making this reboot a topic of hot discussion.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

