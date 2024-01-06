en English
Business

Bradford’s Job Market Tightens: A PushFar Study Highlights the Importance of Mentorship

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Bradford’s Job Market Tightens: A PushFar Study Highlights the Importance of Mentorship

On the heels of a new year, Bradford’s inhabitants are grappling with an increasingly challenging job market. An alarming research by PushFar, a prominent global mentoring provider, highlights a steep decline in job vacancies, painting a bleak picture for the city’s 546,400 residents. The data reveals a mere 1,340 job openings, a drastic 49.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

A Surge in Job Hunting Activity

January has traditionally been a month teeming with job hunting activity, as individuals embark on a quest for ‘new job’ opportunities. The 7th of January, in particular, sees a spike in job searches, a trend that has been consistent over the years. In January 2023, PushFar reported a 39 percent surge in online traffic, as people flocked to the platform seeking career advice and opportunities to upskill.

The Power of Mentorship

As the job market tightens, standing out among a sea of applicants becomes a formidable task. Ed Johnson, CEO of PushFar, notes a similar increase in traffic in January 2024, underscoring the significance of mentorship in gaining a competitive edge. He advocates for proactive strategies, such as seeking guidance from a mentor, to navigate this challenging landscape.

Bradford’s Job Market: A Glimpse Ahead

As Bradford braces for a future with fewer job vacancies, the importance of career guidance, skill enhancement, and mentorship becomes increasingly paramount. The city’s inhabitants must equip themselves with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive job market, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and success.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

