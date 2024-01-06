Bradford on Avon: A Picturesque Alternative to Bath

Nestled in the scenic heart of Wiltshire, Bradford on Avon is emerging as a coveted alternative to the well-trodden paths of Bath. A mere 30-minute drive away, this picturesque town offers a delightful blend of history, charm, and tranquillity, without the thronging crowds.

Historic Charm and Architectural Splendour

One of the most striking features of Bradford on Avon is its stunning array of Regency-era buildings, imbuing the town with an air of timeless elegance. The iconic town bridge, standing tall since the 14th century, is a testament to the town’s rich history. A notable building on the bridge, which transitioned from a chapel to a lock-up in the 17th century, adds an element of intrigue.

Heritage Open Days and Historical Exploration

While the bridge’s historic lock-up isn’t always open to the public, the town hosts Heritage Open Days throughout the year. These events provide a unique opportunity for visitors to delve into the town’s past through immersive walking tours and delightful canal trips.

The Shambles: A Hub for Shopping and Dining

For those looking to sample local flavours and embark on a retail adventure, the Shambles area is a treasure trove of independent shops, restaurants, and cafes. From the old Post Office dating back to the early 20th century to a variety of breweries and farm shops, there’s something for everyone.

A Perfect Staycation Spot

With its serene atmosphere, Bradford on Avon presents an ideal choice for staycations. Whether you’re drawn to its historic allure, its charming independent shops, or simply the promise of a peaceful respite, this town is a compelling alternative to the bustling city of Bath. Beyond its borders, attractions such as Stonehenge, Bratton Camp and White Horse, and Farleigh Hungerford Castle await exploration.