en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Bradford on Avon: A Picturesque Alternative to Bath

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Bradford on Avon: A Picturesque Alternative to Bath

Nestled in the scenic heart of Wiltshire, Bradford on Avon is emerging as a coveted alternative to the well-trodden paths of Bath. A mere 30-minute drive away, this picturesque town offers a delightful blend of history, charm, and tranquillity, without the thronging crowds.

Historic Charm and Architectural Splendour

One of the most striking features of Bradford on Avon is its stunning array of Regency-era buildings, imbuing the town with an air of timeless elegance. The iconic town bridge, standing tall since the 14th century, is a testament to the town’s rich history. A notable building on the bridge, which transitioned from a chapel to a lock-up in the 17th century, adds an element of intrigue.

Heritage Open Days and Historical Exploration

While the bridge’s historic lock-up isn’t always open to the public, the town hosts Heritage Open Days throughout the year. These events provide a unique opportunity for visitors to delve into the town’s past through immersive walking tours and delightful canal trips.

The Shambles: A Hub for Shopping and Dining

For those looking to sample local flavours and embark on a retail adventure, the Shambles area is a treasure trove of independent shops, restaurants, and cafes. From the old Post Office dating back to the early 20th century to a variety of breweries and farm shops, there’s something for everyone.

A Perfect Staycation Spot

With its serene atmosphere, Bradford on Avon presents an ideal choice for staycations. Whether you’re drawn to its historic allure, its charming independent shops, or simply the promise of a peaceful respite, this town is a compelling alternative to the bustling city of Bath. Beyond its borders, attractions such as Stonehenge, Bratton Camp and White Horse, and Farleigh Hungerford Castle await exploration.

0
History Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
42 mins ago
Whalebone Arch: A Symbol of Falkland's History and Sovereignty Tussle
In the heart of Stanley City, the capital of the Falkland Islands, stands the Whalebone Arch, a monument of historical significance and a symbol of the long-standing sovereignty debate. Constructed in 1933, this celebrated attraction commemorates a century of unbroken British governance in the region. However, the monument is more than just a relic of
Whalebone Arch: A Symbol of Falkland's History and Sovereignty Tussle
Pakistan's Supreme Court Revisits Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 1979 Death Sentence
4 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Revisits Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 1979 Death Sentence
January 8 in Arkansas's History: A Tapestry of Events
5 hours ago
January 8 in Arkansas's History: A Tapestry of Events
Ryman Auditorium: A Historic Gem Named Among Most Beloved Southern Theaters
2 hours ago
Ryman Auditorium: A Historic Gem Named Among Most Beloved Southern Theaters
Horace W. 'Moe' Baumer: A Life of Resilience and Positivity
3 hours ago
Horace W. 'Moe' Baumer: A Life of Resilience and Positivity
Love, Life, and Restoring a Medieval Castle: The Journey of Amy and Marc
3 hours ago
Love, Life, and Restoring a Medieval Castle: The Journey of Amy and Marc
Latest Headlines
World News
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
2 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
3 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
4 mins
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
5 mins
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
5 mins
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
7 mins
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
8 mins
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
8 mins
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
8 mins
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app