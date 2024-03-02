Bradford Festival Choral Society Celebrates Mendelssohn's Elijah at St George's Hall

On a historical note, Bradford Festival Choral Society is set to perform Mendelssohn's Elijah, echoing the mesmerizing full performance from 1849 that led to the establishment of St George's Hall. This event marks a return to the venue that witnessed the choir's inception, promising an evening of emotional depth and classical brilliance on Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

Reviving a Musical Legacy

The Bradford Festival Choral Society, under the baton of Thomas Leech, is gearing up to recreate the magic of Mendelssohn's Elijah, a piece that played a pivotal role in Bradford's musical history. The concert is not just a performance but a celebration of the choir's deep-rooted connection with St George's Hall. With a lineup of acclaimed soloists including Gareth John Brynmor, Hannah Mason, and Sofia Livotov, the audience is in for a treat. According to Leech, the concert will be a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the choir's and soloists' versatility.

Embracing Tradition and Innovation

Sara Daniel, Chair of Trustees, highlights the choir's proud history and its ongoing relationship with St George's Hall. The inclusion of Elijah in the BBC Proms 2023 underscores the choir's ambition and the community's capacity to support classical music. The concert aims to demystify the classical music experience, with Ben Crick pointing out the nuances of concert etiquette, encouraging audience engagement and appreciation in a welcoming atmosphere.

Community and Cultural Impact

The upcoming concert is more than just a musical event; it's a testament to Bradford's cultural heritage and the enduring appeal of classical music. The Bradford Festival Choral Society's commitment to engaging audiences, educating on classical music nuances, and offering soul-stirring performances sets the stage for an unforgettable night. As the community gathers at St George's Hall, the concert promises to be a milestone in the city's rich musical journey, fostering a deeper connection with the arts.