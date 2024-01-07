Bradford Council Weighs Sale of Historic Outdoor Centre Amid Budget Cuts

In a move stirring both concern and hope, Bradford Council has announced the potential sale of Ingleborough Hall outdoor centre, a historic fixture in the Yorkshire Dales, due to a projected budget cut of 40 million over the next three years. The facility, best known for hosting school residential trips, has been operating at a deficit and requires extensive maintenance. With financial pressures mounting, the Council proposes a strategic shift in their approach to outdoor education services.

Centralizing Outdoor Education

Bradford Council plans a pivot towards centralizing these services at Buckden House, another facility under their purview. The Council believes this move will help mitigate financial strains while still providing outdoor educational experiences, albeit at reduced rates. Offering similar services as Ingleborough Hall, Buckden House could serve as a viable alternative for many.

The Advocacy of UK Youth

In the wake of this announcement, UK Youth, a national charity advocating for the transformative power of outdoor learning for young people, has expressed hope for the preservation of Ingleborough Hall. Sharon Mackintosh, UK Youth’s assistant director of outdoor learning, amplified the charity’s stance, emphasizing the importance of outdoor learning experiences in shaping life skills and bolstering youth mental health and employment prospects.

Deciding the Future

As the Council’s Executive prepares to discuss the fate of Ingleborough Hall in an upcoming meeting, the decisions to be made are complex. The financial savings from staff reductions and maintenance costs versus the undeniable benefits of outdoor learning programs will weigh heavily in the deliberations. In the balance hangs not just the future of a cherished establishment, but the future of outdoor education for the youth of Bradford.