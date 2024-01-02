BP p.l.c. Discloses Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

On December 29, 2023, oil and gas giant, BP p.l.c., in compliance with the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTRs), disclosed its total voting rights and share capital. The move is a regular activity aimed at ensuring transparency and adherence to financial regulations in the markets it operates.

BP’s Capital Structure

BP p.l.c. reported that the company’s issued share capital includes 17,174,461,587 ordinary shares, each carrying a par value of US$0.25 and one vote per share. In addition, the company has 12,706,252 preference shares with a par value of £1 per share. Notably, these preference shares allocate two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Treasury Shares and Voting Rights

Moreover, BP p.l.c. holds 726,338,898 ordinary shares in treasury. These shares, while part of the company’s capital, are excluded from dividend payments and voting at shareholder meetings. Consequently, the total number of voting rights in the company stands at 17,179,544,087.

Significance for Shareholders

This information is vital for shareholders as it enables them to determine their notification requirements concerning their interests in BP p.l.c., as stipulated under the DGTRs. The announcement, made in compliance with DGTR 5.6, was disseminated via the EQS News Service of the London Stock Exchange, authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

