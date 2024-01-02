en English
Business

BP p.l.c. Discloses Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
BP p.l.c. Discloses Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

On December 29, 2023, oil and gas giant, BP p.l.c., in compliance with the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTRs), disclosed its total voting rights and share capital. The move is a regular activity aimed at ensuring transparency and adherence to financial regulations in the markets it operates.

BP’s Capital Structure

BP p.l.c. reported that the company’s issued share capital includes 17,174,461,587 ordinary shares, each carrying a par value of US$0.25 and one vote per share. In addition, the company has 12,706,252 preference shares with a par value of £1 per share. Notably, these preference shares allocate two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Treasury Shares and Voting Rights

Moreover, BP p.l.c. holds 726,338,898 ordinary shares in treasury. These shares, while part of the company’s capital, are excluded from dividend payments and voting at shareholder meetings. Consequently, the total number of voting rights in the company stands at 17,179,544,087.

Significance for Shareholders

This information is vital for shareholders as it enables them to determine their notification requirements concerning their interests in BP p.l.c., as stipulated under the DGTRs. The announcement, made in compliance with DGTR 5.6, was disseminated via the EQS News Service of the London Stock Exchange, authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

In related news, AJ Bell plc, on December 21, 2023, issued 2,735 new ordinary shares as part of its Executive Incentive Plan, increasing the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 412,293,111. This subsequently led to the total number of voting rights in the company being 412,293,111. Shareholders use this figure as the denominator for the calculation to determine if they are required to notify their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

