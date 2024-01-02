en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BP p.l.c. Buys Back Shares in a Strategic Move to Boost Capital Return

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
BP p.l.c. Buys Back Shares in a Strategic Move to Boost Capital Return

BP p.l.c., the British multinational oil and gas giant, announced on January 2, 2024, that it had acquired 5,178,874 of its own ordinary shares, each valued at $0.25, as part of a strategic buyback program. This move was initiated following the authority granted by the shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, thereby reflecting the company’s commitment to its capital return strategy.

A Buyback Program to Boost Capital Return

The program, which was first publicized on October 31, 2023, is aimed at enhancing BP’s capital return strategy. By acquiring and canceling their own shares, BP effectively reduces the number of outstanding shares in the market, potentially boosting the value of remaining shares and thereby elevating shareholder value.

Transactions Conducted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c., a global financial services firm, acted as the intermediary for the transactions on the specified date. The purchases were made on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK), underlining the global reach and impactful nature of the strategy.

Details of the Transactions

Official details of the individual transactions can be accessed through a specified URL, which typically falls within the purview of the Regulatory News Service (RNS), a news service of the London Stock Exchange. The RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, thereby ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information provided.

The announcement, disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG, reiterated that BP p.l.c. is solely responsible for the content of the announcement. This move marks a significant step in BP’s ongoing efforts to maximize returns for shareholders and underscores the company’s commitment to transparent and responsible corporate governance.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Streaming Wars: A Battle of Content, Pricing, and Choices

By Mazhar Abbas

FREYR Battery Faces Fluctuation: A Deep Dive Into the Company's Performance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Red Bank Zoning Board to Review Two Key Proposals

By Muhammad Jawad

Binance to Liquidate FTT Holdings Amidst Controversy: Market Reacts with Volatility

By Olalekan Adigun

Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions ...
@Business · 3 mins
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions ...
heart comment 0
Apple’s Downgrade and Oil Price Retraction Mark First Trading Day of 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Apple's Downgrade and Oil Price Retraction Mark First Trading Day of 2024
The Last Stand of Upgradeable Laptops: Unveiling the Best of a Dwindling Breed

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Last Stand of Upgradeable Laptops: Unveiling the Best of a Dwindling Breed
Actelis Snags $300,000 Order from Major Rail Operator for Its Advanced Management Software

By BNN Correspondents

Actelis Snags $300,000 Order from Major Rail Operator for Its Advanced Management Software
Tata Motors Ltd. Reports Increase in Domestic and International Sales in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tata Motors Ltd. Reports Increase in Domestic and International Sales in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rolls Out Rs. 5 Billion Endowment Fund For The Impoverished
1 min
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rolls Out Rs. 5 Billion Endowment Fund For The Impoverished
Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging
1 min
Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging
Pioneering Study Offers New Insights into Early Detection of Concussions in High School Athletes
3 mins
Pioneering Study Offers New Insights into Early Detection of Concussions in High School Athletes
The 'That Girl' Trend on TikTok: A Deep Dive into Online Fitness Culture
3 mins
The 'That Girl' Trend on TikTok: A Deep Dive into Online Fitness Culture
AFA Urges Cognitive Health as New Year's Resolution: Free Memory Screenings Available
3 mins
AFA Urges Cognitive Health as New Year's Resolution: Free Memory Screenings Available
CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes
3 mins
CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions
3 mins
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions
Mason Greenwood Sent Off With a Red Card During Getafe Match
3 mins
Mason Greenwood Sent Off With a Red Card During Getafe Match
Senator Akwashiki Inaugurates Healthcare Center in Nasarawa North
3 mins
Senator Akwashiki Inaugurates Healthcare Center in Nasarawa North
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
58 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
1 hour
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 hour
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app