BP p.l.c. Buys Back Shares in a Strategic Move to Boost Capital Return

BP p.l.c., the British multinational oil and gas giant, announced on January 2, 2024, that it had acquired 5,178,874 of its own ordinary shares, each valued at $0.25, as part of a strategic buyback program. This move was initiated following the authority granted by the shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, thereby reflecting the company’s commitment to its capital return strategy.

A Buyback Program to Boost Capital Return

The program, which was first publicized on October 31, 2023, is aimed at enhancing BP’s capital return strategy. By acquiring and canceling their own shares, BP effectively reduces the number of outstanding shares in the market, potentially boosting the value of remaining shares and thereby elevating shareholder value.

Transactions Conducted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c., a global financial services firm, acted as the intermediary for the transactions on the specified date. The purchases were made on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK), underlining the global reach and impactful nature of the strategy.

Details of the Transactions

Official details of the individual transactions can be accessed through a specified URL, which typically falls within the purview of the Regulatory News Service (RNS), a news service of the London Stock Exchange. The RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, thereby ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information provided.

The announcement, disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG, reiterated that BP p.l.c. is solely responsible for the content of the announcement. This move marks a significant step in BP’s ongoing efforts to maximize returns for shareholders and underscores the company’s commitment to transparent and responsible corporate governance.