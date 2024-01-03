BP Marsh Backs New Marine Hull Insurance Specialist Ai Marine Risk Limited

In a recent development, Ai Marine Risk Limited, a fresh entrant specializing in marine hull insurance based in London, has managed to secure financial support from private equity investor BP Marsh. The company, initiated by industry veterans Tom Fulford-Smith and Charles D’Alton at the end of December 2023, holds a global underwriting portfolio with a primary focus on the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Securing A-Rated Capacity

Ai Marine has achieved A-rated capacity from a range of carriers, positioning itself to ensure long-term profitability and sustainability for its partners. The launch of Ai Marine is backed by BP Marsh’s commitment of up to £1.6m in funding, provided through equity and a loan.

Experienced Leadership at the Helm

The co-founders, Tom Fulford-Smith and Charles D’Alton, both boast extensive experience in the marine insurance sector, instilling optimism about the potential of this partnership to realize their long-term objectives. Fulford-Smith began his career at Willis in 2001, subsequently joining FP Marine in 2007. D’Alton’s career kicked off at Maersk Broker in 2006, with him later assuming the role of underwriting director at the Standard Club’s Asia Pacific syndicate.

New Appointments to Drive Growth

As part of the strategic growth plan, Ai Marine has appointed Jonny Moss, with a solid background in marine insurance and maritime defence, as its chief underwriting officer. Additionally, Abi Benson from BP Marsh will serve as a nominee non-executive director on Ai Marine’s board, adding to the diversity of perspectives on the team. Expressing excitement over this venture, BP Marsh’s chief investment officer, Dan Topping, anticipates significant growth and positive results that Ai Marine is expected to deliver.