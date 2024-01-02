en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BP Completes Share Repurchase as Part of Ongoing Buyback Program

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
BP Completes Share Repurchase as Part of Ongoing Buyback Program

In a significant move, BP p.l.c., a leading player in the global oil and gas industry, has announced the successful conclusion of a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,178,874 of its own ordinary shares on January 2, 2024. Each share has a nominal value of $0.25. This action forms part of an ongoing share buyback program that was first disclosed to the public on October 31, 2023.

A Strategic Buyback on Prominent Exchanges

The shares were bought back on two of the world’s most respected exchanges, the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK). Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. acted as the intermediary for the transaction, ensuring a smooth and efficient process. This marks yet another milestone in BP’s strategic journey to provide value to its shareholders and manage its capital structure efficiently.

Cancellation of Acquired Shares

Following the completion of the repurchase, BP has announced its intention to cancel the acquired shares. This move aligns with the authority granted by its shareholders during the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The practice of cancelling repurchased shares is commonplace in share buyback programs, as it can potentially increase the value of the remaining shares by reducing the total number of shares outstanding.

Compliance with Regulatory Requirements

This announcement was made in compliance with post-admission duties and forms part of the regulatory requirements for publicly traded companies. The detailed transactions conducted as part of the buyback program can be accessed by visiting the URL provided in the announcement.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Streaming Wars: A Battle of Content, Pricing, and Choices

By Mazhar Abbas

FREYR Battery Faces Fluctuation: A Deep Dive Into the Company's Performance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Red Bank Zoning Board to Review Two Key Proposals

By Muhammad Jawad

Binance to Liquidate FTT Holdings Amidst Controversy: Market Reacts with Volatility

By Olalekan Adigun

Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions ...
@Business · 4 mins
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions ...
heart comment 0
Apple’s Downgrade and Oil Price Retraction Mark First Trading Day of 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Apple's Downgrade and Oil Price Retraction Mark First Trading Day of 2024
The Last Stand of Upgradeable Laptops: Unveiling the Best of a Dwindling Breed

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Last Stand of Upgradeable Laptops: Unveiling the Best of a Dwindling Breed
Actelis Snags $300,000 Order from Major Rail Operator for Its Advanced Management Software

By BNN Correspondents

Actelis Snags $300,000 Order from Major Rail Operator for Its Advanced Management Software
Tata Motors Ltd. Reports Increase in Domestic and International Sales in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tata Motors Ltd. Reports Increase in Domestic and International Sales in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rolls Out Rs. 5 Billion Endowment Fund For The Impoverished
2 mins
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rolls Out Rs. 5 Billion Endowment Fund For The Impoverished
Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging
2 mins
Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging
Pioneering Study Offers New Insights into Early Detection of Concussions in High School Athletes
3 mins
Pioneering Study Offers New Insights into Early Detection of Concussions in High School Athletes
The 'That Girl' Trend on TikTok: A Deep Dive into Online Fitness Culture
4 mins
The 'That Girl' Trend on TikTok: A Deep Dive into Online Fitness Culture
AFA Urges Cognitive Health as New Year's Resolution: Free Memory Screenings Available
4 mins
AFA Urges Cognitive Health as New Year's Resolution: Free Memory Screenings Available
CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes
4 mins
CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions
4 mins
Nottingham Forest and Everton on the Brink of Financial Sanctions
Mason Greenwood Sent Off With a Red Card During Getafe Match
4 mins
Mason Greenwood Sent Off With a Red Card During Getafe Match
Senator Akwashiki Inaugurates Healthcare Center in Nasarawa North
4 mins
Senator Akwashiki Inaugurates Healthcare Center in Nasarawa North
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
59 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
1 hour
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 hour
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app