BP Completes Share Repurchase as Part of Ongoing Buyback Program

In a significant move, BP p.l.c., a leading player in the global oil and gas industry, has announced the successful conclusion of a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,178,874 of its own ordinary shares on January 2, 2024. Each share has a nominal value of $0.25. This action forms part of an ongoing share buyback program that was first disclosed to the public on October 31, 2023.

A Strategic Buyback on Prominent Exchanges

The shares were bought back on two of the world’s most respected exchanges, the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK). Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. acted as the intermediary for the transaction, ensuring a smooth and efficient process. This marks yet another milestone in BP’s strategic journey to provide value to its shareholders and manage its capital structure efficiently.

Cancellation of Acquired Shares

Following the completion of the repurchase, BP has announced its intention to cancel the acquired shares. This move aligns with the authority granted by its shareholders during the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The practice of cancelling repurchased shares is commonplace in share buyback programs, as it can potentially increase the value of the remaining shares by reducing the total number of shares outstanding.

Compliance with Regulatory Requirements

This announcement was made in compliance with post-admission duties and forms part of the regulatory requirements for publicly traded companies. The detailed transactions conducted as part of the buyback program can be accessed by visiting the URL provided in the announcement.