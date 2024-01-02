en English
Business

Boyce Group Acquires Kingsway Centre: A New Era of Redevelopment Begins

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Boyce Group Acquires Kingsway Centre: A New Era of Redevelopment Begins

The Kingsway Centre, a prominent shopping complex in Newport, Wales, has been purchased by the Bristol-based property developer, Boyce Group, for £615,000. This price is significantly lower than the £1 million asking price. Having entered receivership in May 2023, the centre includes 36 retail units, all of which now promise to witness an invigorating transformation.

Revitalising the Kingsway Centre

Niall Leighton-Boyce, the founder of Boyce Group, sees this acquisition as an opportunity to redefine the centre’s purpose. Given the ongoing decline of high street shopping, the group plans to steer away from traditional retail. The redevelopment plans, though still in their infancy, propose a profound transformation of the space. Sovereign House, the office block, is set to be converted into residential units, while Emlyn House is to be revamped into Emlyn Square.

A New Vision for the Spaces

The ambitious redevelopment strategy not only aims to fill the vacant spaces with leisure and hospitality businesses, but also to introduce a food court, a soft play centre, affordable serviced offices, and co-working spaces within the year. This vision is set to be realised by the newly formed entity, Kingsway Centre Management Ltd. Their focus will be on enhancing the customer experience and reducing costs for tenants.

Looking Ahead

Inspired by the successful redevelopment of the nearby Newport market, Leighton-Boyce anticipates further significant changes to the Kingsway Centre. Services such as a doctor’s surgery or a dentist’s office, which would attract visitors, are being considered. However, these plans depend on future planning approvals. In the meantime, minor improvements like the installation of benches and bins will be made, maintaining the structural integrity of the shopping centre.

Business United Kingdom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

