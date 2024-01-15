Boxer Tommy Fury Slapped with £60 Parking Fine Amid Personal Challenges

Professional boxer, Tommy Fury, faced a £60 parking fine on Monday after leaving his £180,000 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon on a double yellow line in Wilmslow. The 24-year-old returned from a jeweler visit to find the ticket on his car. An assistant was spotted removing the parking ticket from the vehicle before Fury drove off.

The Persistent Parking Problem

This is not the first time Fury has been in hot water over parking tickets. His luxurious vehicle had accumulated several tickets while parked at a train station in November. The recurring parking issue has brought Fury's casual disregard for parking norms into the limelight.

Personal Challenges Amidst Parking Woes

Alongside parking troubles, Fury has also been grappling with personal challenges. His partner, Molly-Mae Hague, expressed her frustration over videos of Fury partying during a festive weekend. These videos, which she found embarrassing, were tagged to her on social media. Hague, concerned about Fury's behavior as a new father, has urged him to distance himself from certain friends deemed as bad influences.

A United Front Despite Rumours

Despite these issues and past speculations about a potential split, the couple has shown a united front. The duo, who met on the reality show Love Island in 2019 and got engaged recently, have been vacationing together in Dubai. As they navigate through their personal challenges and parking issues, the couple's resilience continues to make headlines.