Bournemouth Pavilion Hosts Free Open Day: Dive into Theatre, Music, Film Magic on April 13

BH Live has announced an engaging open day at Bournemouth Pavilion, set for April 13, inviting the community to explore the theatre's rich cultural offerings from 10am to 4pm. This unique event aims to highlight the venue's historical significance, featuring the Compton Organ and showcasing short films on 35mm film, alongside interactive activities for all ages.

Step Back in Time with the Compton Organ

One of the day's highlights includes the opportunity to learn about the Compton Organ, an instrumental piece of the theatre's history dating back to 1929. Attendees will experience the organ's majestic sounds, played by renowned theatre organist Elizabeth Harrison, offering a rare auditory journey through time. This session not only celebrates the venue's heritage but also emphasizes the importance of preserving such iconic instruments.

Interactive Fun and Historical Insights

In addition to musical performances, the Pavilion's open day will feature a star trail for children, guiding them through the fascinating history of this iconic building. Adults are not left out, with guided tours providing a behind-the-scenes look at the theatre, ballroom, and stage, complemented by anecdotes on the venue's history and architecture. This immersive experience promises to enrich participants' understanding of the arts and the role of the Pavilion in the local cultural landscape.

Engaging the Community in the Arts

The initiative, hailed by Councillor Andy Martin, underscores the importance of making the arts accessible to everyone. Through events like these, the Pavilion strengthens its connection with the community, fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage and the arts. The day concludes with an afternoon tea dance in the ballroom, featuring live music by Elizabeth Harrison, encapsulating the spirit of togetherness and celebration that defines the Pavilion's open day.

As the Bournemouth Pavilion opens its doors once again for this special open day, attendees are invited to explore, learn, and be inspired. This event showcases the enduring charm of theatre, music, and film, reinforcing the Pavilion's role as a cherished community asset. Beyond a day of entertainment, it represents a commitment to cultural education and accessibility, promising an enriching experience for visitors of all ages.