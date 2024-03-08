Bournemouth Council Refuses Electric Vehicle Chargers Over Safety Concerns

Plans by Instavolt to introduce eight rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at a site in Bournemouth have hit a roadblock, following the local council's decision to refuse planning permission due to safety concerns. The proposed location, described as 'isolated' and 'undeveloped', raised issues about potential users feeling 'unsafe' while waiting for their vehicles to charge, particularly during off-peak hours. This decision reflects the ongoing challenges in expanding EV infrastructure in less urbanized areas.

Unsuitable Site Selection Sparks Debate

The planning application submitted by Instavolt for the installation of EV chargers north of Chapel Gate Roundabout was turned down by Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council on February 28. A key factor in the refusal was the site's secluded nature, off a private access road leading to a sports facility, which raised concerns over user safety. The planning officer's report highlighted the importance of site selection for such infrastructure, emphasizing that the perceived safety of the location could significantly impact its usage.

Previous Rejections and Alternative Solutions

This is not the first time Instavolt has faced opposition from BCP Council regarding the installation of EV chargers; a similar application was rejected last year and subsequently lost on appeal. The planning officer suggested that alternative, more developed brownfield sites, which might offer a safer and more convenient environment for users, have not been adequately explored or considered by Instavolt since the previous rejection. The refusal underlines the council's stance on protecting green belt land and ensuring the safety and convenience of EV infrastructure users.

Implications for EV Infrastructure Development

The refusal of Instavolt's planning application raises broader questions about the future of EV infrastructure expansion, especially in areas that are not densely populated or commercially developed. It underscores the need for a strategic approach to selecting sites for EV chargers, one that balances environmental concerns with the need for safety, accessibility, and user convenience. As the demand for EVs continues to grow, the development of a comprehensive and user-friendly charging network becomes increasingly critical.

The decision by BCP Council to refuse planning permission for the installation of EV chargers at a Bournemouth site over safety concerns highlights the complex interplay between infrastructure development, environmental protection, and user safety. As cities and towns across the UK strive to support the transition to electric vehicles, finding the right locations for charging stations that meet all these criteria remains a significant challenge. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of comprehensive planning and community engagement in the rollout of EV infrastructure.