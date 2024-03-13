Bourne Woman Advocates for Law Change After Tragic Loss of Kittens on Road

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bourne, Amber French, a 24-year-old single mother, has sparked a call for legal reform following the death of her two kittens, Shadow and Oddball, in separate road accidents within a week. This tragic event has highlighted a significant gap in current UK road traffic laws, which do not require drivers to report accidents involving cats, unlike other animals such as dogs.

Tragedy Strikes Twice

Shadow's untimely death was first discovered through social media on February 28, and just days later, Oddball's fate was confirmed by a local vet on March 7. The current legislation, outlined in Section 170 of the 1988 Road Traffic Act, mandates reporting for accidents involving specific animals but notably excludes cats. French's devastating losses have reignited discussions around this legal disparity, with many questioning why cats, equally cherished as pets, are not afforded the same consideration as dogs.

Public Outcry and Legislative Debates

The situation has spurred a wider public outcry, culminating in a petition with over 102,437 signatures, demanding legislative amendments. This led to a debate in Westminster Hall on January 9, 2023, spotlighting the need for legal reforms to protect cats on roads. French's story and the ensuing public debate underscore a growing consensus on the value of cats as pets and the need for their protection under the law.

Looking Forward

While French continues to grieve her beloved pets, her advocacy has sparked a potential turning point in how road traffic laws may evolve to include cats. The debate in Westminster Hall marks a significant step forward, reflecting a societal shift towards recognizing the importance of all pets' lives. As discussions continue, the hope for change grows, aiming to prevent future tragedies and ensure that pet owners, like French, do not have to endure the pain of loss in silence.