Business

Boughey Distribution Expands Operations with New Warehouse, Boosting Local Economy

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Boughey Distribution Expands Operations with New Warehouse, Boosting Local Economy

Boughey Distribution, a renowned logistics company that caters to the food industry, has made a significant stride in expanding its operations. The firm has just acquired a massive 32,000 sq ft warehouse situated at Lymedale Business Park in Newcastle-under-Lyme. This additional facility represents a significant increase in the company’s capacity and marks a new chapter in its growth story.

A Boost for Local Economy

The new warehouse space not only promises to augment Boughey Distribution’s capacity but also presents an opportunity for economic development within the locale. The company has entered into a 15-year lease agreement for this facility, indicating long-term investment in the area. Once fully operational in the autumn, this new depot is projected to generate 250 new jobs, thus bolstering local employment opportunities.

Expansion Amidst Growing Demand

The acquisition of the new warehouse comes at a time when Boughey Distribution is experiencing an upsurge in demand from its existing customer base and onboarding of new clients. The company currently employs 800 personnel across its existing warehouses in Wardle and Crewe, both located in Cheshire. The new facility provides an additional 52,000 pallet spaces, catering to the growing needs of its customers. The development reaffirms the company’s commitment to meet the increasing demand and continue on its growth trajectory.

A Significant Addition to the Logistics Infrastructure

The new warehouse at Lymedale Business Park is more than just an expansion for Boughey Distribution. It is a noteworthy addition to the region’s logistics infrastructure. As the company continues to expand its warehousing and distribution services, it reinforces the region’s standing as a strategic location for logistics operations. The investment in the new facility underscores the company’s confidence in the area’s potential for business growth and development. With this move, Boughey Distribution is not only fuelling its business expansion but also contributing to the broader economic and infrastructural development of the region.

Business United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

