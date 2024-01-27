Boris Johnson Backs New Citizen Army Amid UK Recruitment Struggles

In a move that is both unexpected and revealing, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly endorsed the call for a new citizen army. This proposal was put forward by General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing Chief of the General Staff, in response to recruitment challenges faced by the UK Armed Forces.

Johnson's Willingness to Serve

Reflecting a sense of personal commitment, Johnson has pledged to enlist should the United Kingdom enter into a war with Russia, an event he does not anticipate. He firmly believes that while war is invariably disastrous, statesmanship should strive to prevent it. In Johnson's words, "Peace is best preserved through vigilance and strength."

Recruitment Challenges and Proposed Solutions

Addressing the current predicament of the Armed Forces, Johnson underscores the issue of under-recruitment. He attributes this problem partly to increased private sector wages post-Brexit, which have made military service less appealing to some. Furthermore, he identifies a growing moral squeamishness among the younger generation as another potential deterrent. To counter this, Johnson proposes ending bans on certain tattoos and relaxing extreme fitness requirements, thereby making the armed forces more accessible and appealing to potential recruits.

Defence Spending and Johnson's Legacy

Despite the challenges, Johnson takes pride in the fact that during his tenure as Prime Minister, no member of the UK armed forces lost their life on active service. He also highlights the UK's commitment to increase defence spending, with a target of reaching 3 percent of GDP by 2030. This, he hopes, will further strengthen the country's military capabilities and readiness.