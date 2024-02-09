Borealis Installation Brings Northern Lights Magic to Birmingham's Bullring & Grand Central

Birmingham's Bullring & Grand Central is set to host an ethereal spectacle, the Borealis installation, every evening from today until February 18. This immersive art piece by 'artivist' Dan Acher simulates the mesmerizing Northern Lights, casting a magical glow over the city's urban landscape.

A Symphony of Light and Sound

First unveiled in 2015, Borealis has since illuminated the skies of 40 cities across four continents. The installation is a harmonious fusion of creativity and technology, featuring a captivating light and sound experience with a score composed by Guillaume Desbois.

The lights shine through particle clouds, mimicking the Aurora Borealis and changing with atmospheric conditions, creating a unique visual display every night. Acher's work aims to alter the emotional experience of urban spaces and provoke thoughts on the relationship between technology and nature.

Bringing Magic to Urban Spaces

"Borealis is more than just an art installation. It's an invitation to dream and ponder about our place in the universe," shares Acher. "I want to create a sense of wonder and push the boundaries of what we expect from urban spaces."

The installation at Bullring & Grand Central is free for all to enjoy, running from 4 pm to 9 pm daily. Visitors can immerse themselves in this enchanting display at St Martin's Walk, just a stone's throw away from the iconic Bullring.

Journey Across the Globe

Following its stint in Birmingham, the Borealis installation will continue its global journey, traveling to Adelaide, Australia. The event at the Bullring offers reduced car parking rates during the event hours, making it easier for visitors to experience this magical phenomenon.

Iain Mitchell, Marketing Manager at Bullring & Grand Central, expresses his excitement about the upcoming event. "We are thrilled to bring Borealis to Birmingham. It's a unique opportunity for people to experience the beauty of the Northern Lights right here in the heart of the city."

As night falls on Birmingham, the Bullring & Grand Central will transform into a breathtaking canvas, showcasing the awe-inspiring Borealis installation. For ten days, the city will bear witness to a stunning interplay of light, sound, and human emotion, reminding us all of the magic that can be found in the most unexpected places.