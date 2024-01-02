en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Booths Supermarket Swims Against the Current: Says Goodbye to Self-Checkout Lanes

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Booths Supermarket Swims Against the Current: Says Goodbye to Self-Checkout Lanes

Booths, a revered supermarket chain nestled in Northern England, is poised to steer against the current of retail trends, bidding adieu to self-checkout lanes in a majority of its stores. Citing an endeavor to enhance the customer experience, Booths’ move emerges as a stark contrast to the retail world’s escalating inclination towards automation and self-service.

A Return to Tradition: Customer Experience Over Automation

A spokesperson for Booths stated that the decision aims at fostering a superior customer experience, prioritizing personalized services over mechanized transactions. This choice to embrace traditional checkouts over self-service lanes may seem antithetical to the prevailing retail environment, where the acceptance of self-checkout systems is undeniably on the rise.

Data Speaks: A Surge in Self-Checkout Transactions

According to FMI, an industry trade group, self-checkout transactions composed an impressive 30% of all transactions in 2021. This figure is nearly twice the rate recorded in 2018, signifying a robust demand for self-service technologies. Yet, amidst this widespread adoption, Booths has chosen to carve a different path, placing traditional customer service methods at the helm of its operations.

Self-Checkout: The Double-Edged Sword of Retail

Despite the allure of self-checkout lanes presenting a faster, more efficient shopping experience, they are not without their share of complications. Customers have voiced concerns over clunky technology, elevated costs, and potential shoplifting. These concerns have prompted retailers to rethink their strategies around self-checkout technology. Retail giants like Walmart and Wegmans have already removed self-checkout kiosks, while others such as Target have imposed limitations on the number of items that can be scanned. Despite these challenges, self-checkout technology continues to enjoy popularity among certain customer demographics.

In this rapidly evolving retail landscape, Booths’ decision to return to full-service checkouts serves as a refreshing reminder of the enduring value of traditional customer service. It underlines the fact that in the race towards automation, the essence of personal touch and human interaction in customer service still holds a crucial place.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Community Rescues Beloved Palo Alto Organic Store from Closure

By Rafia Tasleem

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Sees Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Financial Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Action Target Inc. to Showcase Future of Shooting Range Technology at SHOT Show 2024

By Salman Khan

Adani Electricity Ignites Empowerment with 'Swabhimaan'

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector Faces Challenges Despite Growth Prospec ...
@Business · 3 mins
Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector Faces Challenges Despite Growth Prospec ...
heart comment 0
Lion One Metals Draws Additional Funds and Amends Financing Facility Terms with Nebari

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lion One Metals Draws Additional Funds and Amends Financing Facility Terms with Nebari
Rising Drug Costs Force Beloved Texas Pharmacy to Close, Reflecting National Trend

By Nimrah Khatoon

Rising Drug Costs Force Beloved Texas Pharmacy to Close, Reflecting National Trend
Kenvue Inc.’s Trading Performance, Financials, and Ownership Reviewed

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kenvue Inc.'s Trading Performance, Financials, and Ownership Reviewed
Lion One Metals Draws Down Additional $8 Million for Tuvatu Gold Mine

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lion One Metals Draws Down Additional $8 Million for Tuvatu Gold Mine
Latest Headlines
World News
Bettendorf's Crow Creek Dog Park to Reopen Amid Mystery Respiratory Disease
45 seconds
Bettendorf's Crow Creek Dog Park to Reopen Amid Mystery Respiratory Disease
John Pilger: Decoding the Influence of Power Propaganda on Journalism
2 mins
John Pilger: Decoding the Influence of Power Propaganda on Journalism
Utah Valley High School Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Changes, and Human Spirit
2 mins
Utah Valley High School Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Changes, and Human Spirit
Pillay Garments Champion vs Champions Series 2024: Lautoka FC and Ba FC Ready for Epic Clash
3 mins
Pillay Garments Champion vs Champions Series 2024: Lautoka FC and Ba FC Ready for Epic Clash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Offensive Upswing: A Turning Point or a Fluke?
3 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Offensive Upswing: A Turning Point or a Fluke?
MP Michael Okyere Baafi Outlines Accomplishments and Future Plans
3 mins
MP Michael Okyere Baafi Outlines Accomplishments and Future Plans
Sri Lanka to Debate National Hydrographic Bill Amid Opposition and Constitutional Hurdles
3 mins
Sri Lanka to Debate National Hydrographic Bill Amid Opposition and Constitutional Hurdles
UNLV Clinches Dominant Victory in Collegiate Basketball Game Against Bethesda
3 mins
UNLV Clinches Dominant Victory in Collegiate Basketball Game Against Bethesda
Sri Lanka's National Hydrographic Bill: Amendments to Drive Economic Boost
3 mins
Sri Lanka's National Hydrographic Bill: Amendments to Drive Economic Boost
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
1 hour
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
7 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app